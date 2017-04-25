WorldSBK 5 year deal signed with Assen

It has been announced that the Dutch round of the World Superbike championship will continue to be held at the TT Circuit Assen until 2021, after the signing of a brand new deal.

The UK’s Jonathan Rea is expected to maintain his pace towards his third consecutive WorldSBK at the TT Circuit Assen this weekend (Rea is currently 1/10 at most sites to win the 2017 WorldSBK championship, according to LatestBettingSites.co.uk). The Dutch circuit has been a mainstay on the WorldSBK calendar every season since the competition’s introduction in 1992, and the new deal with Dorna – the WorldSBK organisers – means that the Dutch leg of the WorldSBK will remain at the Assan circuit until at least 2021.

The Executive Director of WorldSBK – Daniel Carrera – feels that this new deal will be productive for both the WorldSBK championship and the TT Circuit Assan.

“It is a pleasure to announce this new agreement between TT Circuit Assen and Dorna WSBK Organisation which will see the historic circuit host WorldSBK in The Netherlands for the following five seasons,” said Carrera. “Heading into WorldSBKs’ 26th year competing in Assen, it goes without saying, the venue is important to both the championship and the history of the sport. This contract reflects our new way of co-operation established since Dorna Group took over the series in 2012, and we look forward to many strong seasons at TT Circuit Assen.

“The new agreement offers a strong path to developing WorldSBK’s popularity and the required financial sustainability allowing both parties to develop the WorldSBK series in the Netherlands, a thrilling prospect for the circuit, the series and fans alike.”

The president of Assen is Arjan Bos, and he has welcomed this new deal too. He hopes that this commitment towards the WorldSBK championships by Assan will encourage more Dutch and German riders to enter the event. Currently the races are dominated by riders from the UK, Spain and Italy. The most consistent Dutch competitor is Michael Van Der Mark, while German is most significantly represented by Markus Reiterberger.

“This reflects the good relations and co-operation with Dorna,” said Bos about the deal. “The World Superbike Championship has a great history in Assen and I am proud that we could secure this for the following years. Together with Dorna we are already working to increase the perception of the event for the fans. Something that we want to strengthen further in the coming years. For the recognition of the event in the Netherlands and it is important that sufficient and competitive riders from this region are on the entry list.”

The fourth round of the 2017 WorldSBK championship takes place at the TT Circuit Assen 28-30 April. Last year the dominant Jonathan Rea won both races to claim a formidable double victory.