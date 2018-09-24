It’s time for the MOTUL FIM Superbike Championship to head to the final European Round of the season, and it could be time to see Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) wrap up his fourth world title. Heading to the historic Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, the 4.4km track already holds a lot of history for Rea and could be the setting of even more. But is also a strong track for many of his rivals and it won’t be an easy ride, it will be a round to remember.

Gunning for the title this weekend, Rea can become the 2018 world champion on Saturday under a few circumstances; one of which seeing him win the race and Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) finishing in third. The Northern Irishman has a long history of racing in France, with seven podiums to his name – three of which he has stood on the top step. Riding at one with his ZX-10RR, Rea is seemingly on rails and at his most comfortable with the bike, so it will take a lot to stop him on Saturday. 2017 saw him win race one and finish off the podium in race two, what will 2018 bring?

The man standing in Rea’s way is Chaz Davies, who is still riding injured after he sustained a collarbone injury over the summer break. Putting on a superhuman performance last time out in Portugal to secure two fourth positions, it will be a big battle for him in France. But with the added rest, it won’t be a surprise to see him fighting at the sharp end this weekend. The 31 year old has a littered record in France, but with three wins in the last four races held here, he will be out to stop Rea taking the title.

Mathematically in with a chance of stopping Rea this weekend, Michael van der Mark (Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team) could affect his title chances. The young Dutchman has had an impressive second season with his Yamaha team, and heads to a circuit which holds some special memories. But the only thing on van der Mark’s mind will be securing second position in the world championship standings. Pulling 10 points on Davies in Portugal, he sits 20 points off the runner-up spot, so with consistency in the final three rounds, it might not be so out of reach.

Biker T-Shirts UK

It’s set to be a homecoming for Frenchman Loris Baz (GULF Althea BMW Racing Team) as he will make his first appearance around Magny-Cours for the first time since 2014. Competing in four WorldSBK races here in the past, he has a top five finish to his name and will be hoping to repeat that this weekend. Gradually making steps with his BMW, his return to WorldSBK has been a steady one but with the boost of the home support, he will be worth keeping an eye on.

Fresh off the back of a tough round for the Red Bull Honda World Superbike Team in Portugal, there was one man in the garage who was happier, as Jake Gagne put in a strong performance at a circuit he had four days testing around. Returning to Magny-Cours this weekend, it will be interesting to see how the American performs. Racing here last season in only his second race in WorldSBK; the knowledge of the track will help him to improve his pace with the CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2. A 12th position here in 2017, and two top 13’s in Portugal puts him in a strong position this weekend.

Poleman from Portugal, Eugene Laverty (Milwaukee Aprilia) suffered even more bad luck throughout the weekend at a track he is so familiar with. Starting from pole after a sensational lap, he was then taken out on the opening lap of race one and struggled with tyres in race two. But putting this behind him, the Irish rider heads to France hoping to put on strong show for the final European round of the season. Out of ten race starts at Magny-Cours, Laverty has taken three podium finishes and a top six last year. Continuing to search for the rear feeling they secured in America, it will be another busy weekend for Laverty.

Jordi Torres (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) has become a busy man in recent weeks, with the Spaniard stepping in for Tito Rabat over in MotoGP™, meaning he went straight from Portugal to the Aragon GP, before then coming back to France. It was a positive round last time out for Torres, who made some big steps in the official test with his team, and he put in some strong performances. Struggling to get above the top 8 in France in the past, it’s been a strong circuit for his team – who secured top sixes last season – so he will be pulling out all the stops this weekend.

Don’t miss out on history in the making at the Acerbis French Round from 28th – 30th October, with FP1 kicking off at 09.45LT (+1 GMT), before Superpole action on Saturday at 10.30. All eyes will be on race one at 13.00LT on Saturday, as Sunday’s revised schedule welcomes race two as the final race of the day once again at 15.15LT.

World Superbike

Jonathan Rea performs perfect Portuguese weekend 1Flawless Jonathan Rea extends Portimao winning streak 1Rea stamps authority on opening day at PortimaoWorldSBK 1WorldSBK returns with sensational fan entertainment 1Hyundai N to become WorldSBK Official Safety Car in 2019 1Back on the rollercoaster - WorldSBK returns in Portugal 1Scorching conditions see Rea end test with scorching pace 1Eventful opening day at Portimao as Marco Melandri finishes on top 1THAIWorldSBK Day Three - Chaz Davies scores direct hit on rivals 1Nolan prepares to back Portuguese Round 1Leon Haslam To Join KRT In 2019 1Tom Sykes and KRT to finish sporting relationship at end of 2018 season 1RiminiWorldSBK Day 3 - Rea wins breathtaking Misano Race 2 1Jonathan Rea rolls to Misano WorldSBK glory in Race 1 1Milwaukee Aprilia duo end Friday on top in Italy 1Summer sunshine and stunning fan action awaits at Misano 1Sun, Sea and SBK - WorldSBK heads to Misano 1USWorldSBK Day 3 - Masterful Rea does Laguna Seca double 1Rea roars ahead to seventh win in 2018 at Laguna Seca USWorldSBK 1USWorldSBK Day 1: Consistent Rea ends day one on top 1Welcome to America: WorldSBK takes on the Golden Gate BridgeUSWorldSBK 1WorldSBK heads to California for Round Eight of a sensational season 1Jonathan Rea And KRT Join Forces Again 1Phenomenal Alex Lowes leads Yamaha one two at Brno 1History maker Jonathan Rea grabs sweet sixtieth win at Brno 1Sandro Cortese clinches third WorldSSP Superpole of 2018 1How Jonathan Rea broke the overall victory record in WorldSBK 1Jonathan Rea takes first strike ending day one on top 1Czech it out: WorldSBK returns to Brno 1Double Dutch delight for Michael van der Mark 1



Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK
Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Oulton Park – May 2011Grid Girls UK models Maria and Becca working at Brands Hatch British Superbike 2011 From Grid Girls UK job and photo shoot archiveGrid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – August 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011Grid Girls UK – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v2MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v5MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v4MWR – British Superbikes – Brands Hatch – April 2011 v3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 18BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 17Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 16Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 15BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 14Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 13Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 12Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 11Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 10Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 9Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 8Kawasaki - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 7Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 6Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 5Grid Girls UK - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 4BMW - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 3Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012 2Ten Kate Honda - World Superbikes - Silverstone - 2012Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Thruxton - September 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Snetterton - July 2010 v2Tyco - British Superbikes - Brands Hatch - September 2010Grid Girls UK - British Superbikes - Silverstone - October 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Silverstone - September 2010Tom Tunstall Racing - British Superbikes - s - Cadwell Park - May 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes October 2010Oulton Park British Superbikes May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Motorpoint Yamaha - British Superbikes - Cadwell Park - May 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Brands Hatch British Superbikes August 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 2010Motorpoint – British Superbikes 201010649847_10152757164453304_5223391414489763280_nDucatiMotoGP310357706_10152759357388304_3192924812658921583_o196098_10151043262382813_1645653679_nMindworks and SuzukiMindworks and SuzukiSpeedfit KawsakiNat working with Red Bull Honda in World SBKHannah working with Halsall Racing in BSBDani working with Honda Racing in World SBKDani working with Halsall Racing in BSBHoliie601542_286850204748655_236925374_n621388_447940558575471_1576202978_oHollie working with Halsall Racing in BSBJen working in British SuperbikesIndia working with Halsall Racing in BSBHolliePhoto ShootAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKMagic Bullet at Birmingham NECMarta and FerrariMaria and Marta working with Honda Racing in World SBKMaria in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKDani and India working with Honda Racing in World SBKWSBK Silverstone 7Dani working with Honda Racing in World SBKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKWSBK Silverstone 3Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKGrid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Grid Girls UK photo shoot with Honda at WSBK Silverstone 1Ali D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKAli D in a photo shoot with Grid Girls UKSpecial Offer for Superbike News readers 1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR