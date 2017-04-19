WorldSBK will continue to visit Assen for the next five years

The TT Circuit Assen and Dorna WSBK Organization, have signed a five-year contract, furthering a solid long-term relationship. The contract was signed in the new Legends club TT Circuit Assen, during the Pre-Event Press Conference held for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. Riders, Media and Stakeholders were all present to witness this important agreement.

Assen has been a part of the World Championship series for the last 26 years, the second longest serving circuit to have been a part of the series during its 30 year creation. 1992 saw the first WorldSBK Race and over the years the circuit has seen continuous development of its layout, with today´s latest update of a brand-new Grandstand to give the Dutch Fans the pure racing experience WorldSBK has to offer.



Arjan Bos, Chairman of the Circuit van Drenthe Foundation

President of the TT Circuit Assen, says they are satisfied and very happy with the new five-year contract. “This reflects the good relations and cooperation with Dorna. The Superbike World Championship has a great history in Assen and I am proud that we could secure this for the following years. Together with Dorna we are already working to increase the perception of the event for the fans. Something that we want to strengthen further in the coming years. For the recognition of the event in the Netherlands (and in Northern Germany) it is important that sufficient and competitive riders from this region are on the entry list. When I look around me at this press conference, I know this is good for us and the future”.

Daniel Carrera, WorldSBK Executive Director

“It is a pleasure to announce this new agreement between TT Circuit Assen and Dorna WSBK Organization, which will see the historic circuit host WorldSBK in The Netherlands for the following five seasons. Heading into WorldSBKs´ 26th year competing in Assen, it goes without saying, the venue is important to both the championship and the history of the sport. This contract reflects our new way of co-operation established since Dorna Group took over the series in 2012, and we look forward to many strong seasons at TT Circuit Assen. The new agreement offers a strong path to developing WorldSBK’s popularity and the required financial sustainability allowing both parties to develop the WorldSBK series in the Netherlands, a thrilling prospect for the circuit, the series and fans alike.”