WorldSSP: Friday concludes with Jules Cluzel quickest

At the Prosecco DOC German Round on Friday Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) was the fastest rider in the WorldSSP class, courtesy of his best effort from FP1.

The French rider’s 1’41.476s lap saw him top the combined timesheets at Lausitzring as the riders returned to action following the summer break. Cluzel could not improve his time in the afternoon but his morning pace put him ahead of his rivals overall.

Heavy rain had fallen earlier in the afternoon before FP2 meaning most of the riders could not improve on their FP1 times. That was the case for Sheridan Morais (Kallio Racing) and Lucas Mahias (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) who were nonetheless still both in the top three on the combined timesheets.

World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) survived two big wobbles in FP2 unscathed and was fourth quickest overall, followed by Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team).

In sixth place was Luke Stapleford (Profile Racing), whilst in seventh and eighth respectively Niki Tuuli (Kallio Racing) and Gino Rea (Team Kawasaki Go Eleven) were the only riders in the top ten to register their best times of the day in the afternoon.

That top ten of riders guaranteed with automatic participation in SP2 on Saturday was rounded out by Hikari Okubo (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) and Kyle Smith (GEMAR Team Lorini).

The start of the FP2 session was delayed by more than an hour due to weather conditions which also disrupted WorldSBK FP2 preceding the afternoon’s WorldSSP practice. The grid therefore concluded their riding for the day after 6pm local time.

The WorldSSP riders will recommence their activities at the Prosecco DOC German Round on Saturday morning at 9.20am local time. SP1 is at 2pm and SP2 follows at 2.25pm.

#GermanWorldSSP Fastest on Friday

1. Jules Cluzel CIA Landlord Insurance Honda 1.41.476

2. Sheridan Morais Kallio Racing +0.058

3. Lucas Mahias GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team +0.281