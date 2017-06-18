WorldSSP: Kenan Sofuoglu storms to fourth successive win

At the Pirelli Riviera Di Rimini Round on Sunday it was World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) who took a fourth consecutive victory, with the Turkish rider accompanied on the podium by Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) and Federico Caricasulo (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team).

In clear and sunny conditions at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” Sofuoglu extended his brilliant winning run as he continues to put his early season injury troubles behind him with a two second win over Frenchman Cluzel.

In the final stages Cluzel was just unable to challenge Sofuoglu despite a good earlier fight, whilst Caricasulo was delighted to finish behind them in third place as the top Italian – in front of the Misano fans.

PJ Jacobsen (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) applied the pressure to Caricasulo for the last podium position over the finals laps but just could not catch the Yamaha man. Crossing the finish line behind American rider Jacobsen were two Britons, Kyle Smith (GEMAR Team Lorini) and Gino Rea (Team Kawasaki Go Eleven) in fifth and sixth respectively.

Completing the top ten, meanwhile, were Axel Bassani (3570 Puccetti Racing FMI), Sheridan Morais (Kallio Racing), Hannes Soomer (WILSport Racedays)

and Anthony West (EAB West Racing). Soomer was the top FIM Europe Supersport Cup finisher in ninth place.

Early in the race championship leader Lucas Mahias (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) crashed out, falling twice and unable to rejoin after the second of his two spills, with the DNF being a significant blow to his title assault. His lead in the standings is now reduced to just five points ahead of Sofuoglu.

There were also crashes for the likes of Niki Tuuli (Kallio Racing), Lachlan Epis (Response RE Racing), Zulfahmi Khairuddin (Orelac Racing VerdNatura), Luke Stapleford (Profile Racing), Christian Gamarino (BARDAHL EVAN BROS. Honda Racing) and Robin Mulhauser (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda).

The WorldSSP riders will return to action at the Prosecco DOC German Round – after their summer break – over the 18th to 20th August weekend.

P1 – Kenan Sofuolgu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

“Today was a difficult race but it was all down to experiecne I think, I was expecting a strong fight from four riders, so to fight with Cluzel was surprising. It was a tough race, but I am so happy to take the victory at such an important race for Pucetti Racing. They put in so much work so it’s great to be able to celebrate here with them.”

#RiminiWorldSBK: WorldSSP Race

1. Kenan Sofuoglu (TUR) Kawasaki

2. Jules Cluzel (FRA) Honda +2.076

3. Federico Caricasulo (ITA) Yamaha +5.600