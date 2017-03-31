WorldSSP: PJ Jacobsen fastest at end of wet day one

PJ Jacobsen (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) ended the first day at the Pirelli Aragon Round at the head of the combined timesheet courtesy of his best time of 1’54.751 in FP1, with Kyle Smith (GEMAR Team Lorini) and Hikari Okubo (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) also in the top three. The fastest times of the day came in FP1 as rain began to fall at the beginning of FP2.

South African rider Sheridan Morais (Kallio Racing) and Italy’s Christian Gamarino (BARDAHL EVAN BROS. Honda Racing) were also in the top five. On his return to action World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) ended the day sixth, having missed the first two rounds of the year due to a pre-season hand injury.

Niki Tuuli (Kallio Racing), Gino Rea (Team Kawasaki Go Eleven), Alessandro Zaccone (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) and Robin Mulhauser (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) all made it straight through to Tissot Superpole 2, with top ten times in FP1 and overall.

In FP2 only two riders in the day’s top ten went out on track, namely Okubo and Tuuli, as the majority of the WorldSSP grid took a cautionary approach to the wet conditions in the afternoon at MotorLand Aragon.

Roberto Rolfo (Team Factory Vamag) set the best time in FP2 (2’12.944) at the beginning of the session but he ended the day at the bottom of the combined timesheet, having not registered a time in the dry in FP1.

On Saturday the WorldSSP riders return to the track at 9.20am local time (GMT +2) for FP3, with SP1 at 2pm and SP2 at 2.25pm.

#AragonWorldSSP Fastest on Friday

1. PJ Jacobsen MV Agusta Reparto Corse 1.54.751

2. Kyle Smith GEMAR Team Lorini +0.450

3. Hikari Okubo CIA Landlord Insurance Honda +0.753