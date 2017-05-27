WorldSSP: Super Kenan Sofuoglu on pole at Donington Park

At the PATA UK Round on Saturday afternoon it was WorldSSP World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) who secured pole position for the sixth race of the season with a 1’30.904 lap of the 4.023km Donington Park Circuit on his Kawasaki ZX-6R. Frenchmen Lucas Mahias (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team) and Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) are also on the front row.

The Turk notched his 32nd pole in the category and his second of 2017 so far as he showed his rivals he means business this weekend.

The rider in Sofuoglu’s sights at the top of the championship standings – Mahias – qualified in second place on the grid on his Yamaha YZF R6, just +0.067s off pole.

Making it three different manufacturers on the front row was Mahias’ compatriot Cluzel who qualified third, half a second behind the front two on the Honda CBR600RR.

SP1 leader Luke Stapleford (Profile Racing) put another manufacturer towards the front of the grid in fourth on the Triumph Daytona 675, as the top British qualifier for his home race.

Just behind Stapleford on the second row is Irishman Jack Kennedy in fifth, also on the Profile Racing Triumph, with Friday’s fastest rider American PJ Jacobsen (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) in sixth.

On the third row are three more Britons, HALSALL Racing Team wild card Joe Francis in seventh, GEMAR Team Lorini’s Kyle Smith in eighth and Team Kawasaki Go Eleven man Gino Rea in ninth place on the grid for Sunday’s sixth race of the year.

Row four will feature Sheridan Morais (Kallio Racing), Christian Gamarino (BARDAHL EVAN BROS. Honda Racing) and Hikari Okubo (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) – who qualified 10th, 11th and 12th respectively.

The two riders to graduate from Tissot Superpole 1 before SP2 were

Stapleford and Francis, Stapleford topping the session with a 1’31.579 best time.

The 20 lap WorldSSP race at the PATA UK Round will take place at 12 midday local time at the Donington Park Circuit on Sunday.

Pole Position – Kenan Sofuoglu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing)

“It was a difficult day because this morning was wet and this afternoon was windy but anyway we make a good lap and got pole position. We have to be fighting tomorrow. Yesterday I make a very good pace for the race, and the same pace as today. I am very confident for the race. I cant say I did enough but that’s good.”

WorldSSP Tissot-Superpole 2:

1. Kenan Sofuoglu (TUR) Kawasaki 1.30.904

2. Lucas Mahias (FRA) Yamaha 1.30.971 (+0.067)

3. Jules Cluzel (FRA) Honda 1.31.485 (+0.581)