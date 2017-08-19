WorldSSP300: Alfonso Coppola secures pole position in tense Superpole

Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) will start from pole position in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, as the championship returns for their sixth round of the inaugural season, in a competitive qualifying session at Lausitzring.

Superpole one began at the Prosecco DOC German Round with all riders keen to get out on track as the 15 minute session began. Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racing) was the first rider to set a competitive lap time around the 4.265km circuit, dominating the opening half of the session. Unchallenged for the top spot, Michael Carbonera (SK Racing) secured second position in the closing three minutes, just 0.380s behind the Spanish rider. However a stunning lap from Indonesian rider Ali Adriansyah Rusmiputro (MVR Racing) as the flag went out saw him shoot into first position with a lap time of 1.57.009, taking him automatically into Superpole Two.

As riders went out for the all important Superpole Two and the dash for pole, Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team) was the first rider to set a strong lap time, and it was a highly competitive session around Lausitzring. A strong fight for pole position ensued, with six riders sitting in provisional pole. Ultimately it was Coppola who took the top time with a lap of 1.55.665, ahead of Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) in second position after the Spanish rider was caught up in traffic. Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing) completes the front row, 0.730s off the pole position. Giuseppe De Gruttola (SK Racing) will head the front row, ahead of Ana Carrasco (ETG Racing) who was able to lead the session mid-way through as Gabriel Noderer (Scuderia Maranga Racing) ended the session in the top six.

Pole position – Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing)

“It was a difficult qualifying session, with a lot of riders out on track but I was able to keep calm and set a strong lap time. It’s not the race, so you don’t need to worry about scoring points and I am so happy to have secured pole position. I want to say thank you to my SK Racing team, and I am looking forward to the race tomorrow.”

WorldSSP300 Tissot-Superpole 2:

1. Alfonso Coppola (ITA) Yamaha 1.55.665

2. Mika Perez (ESP) Honda 1.55.971 (+0.306)

3. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha 1.56.395 (+0.730)