WorldSSP300: The boys are back in town

Raring to go for the second half of the first ever FIM Supersport 300 Championship season, the 35 riders head to Germany for the Prosecco DOC German Round following their nine week long summer break. With many of the field experienced around the 4.255km circuit following their history in the European Junior Cup, riders are now fully getting into their stride onboard their machines, it will be an adrenaline fuelled battle which could play a big part in the championship outcome.

Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki) continues to lead the WorldSSP300 championship standings, but hasn’t stepped on the podium since the Pata UK Round following the disqualification of race winner Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing). Unable to fight for the victory over recent races, the 21 year old Dutch rider will be hoping to keep hold of his three point championship lead going into the second half of the season. Two victories and three podiums to his name so far, Deroue has put in a solid start to the competitive series, but will need to find an extra boost in order to be safely in the championship fight.

With two victories under his belt in the opening five rounds, Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) has stated he is taking each race as it comes and it yet to think of the championship. However with a surge through the standings over recent rounds, the Spanish rider will be keen to impress out on track. The 17 year old has certified himself as a serious contender with three podium finishes and two victories, but it remains to be seen if he can keep up this pace into the second half of the season. Perez secured a second position at Lausitzring last year, meaning his experience will play a strong part in his return from the summer break.

Sitting in third position in the championship standings, Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing) had a quiet outing last time out at Misano but after taking one victory and two podiums so far this season, he’s not one to count out of the running. With the strong force of his Yamaha machine and team behind him, he’ll certainly have on eye on the gap to the top of the standings as the field heads to the sweeping Lausitzring circuit.

After spending a week at the VR46 Master Camp, Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) will be fuelled with determination as he hopes to secure his first victory of the season following his disqualification from the Pata UK Round. Securing a steady top ten finish in Germany last season, the 19 year old will be looking to improve on the pace he had in last year’s EJC and cement himself in the standings. Despite sitting back in fourth position in the championship, he is only 18 points behind the leader meaning anything can happen in the closing four rounds.

Keep up with all the action out on track as the WorldSSP300 riders take back to the track from 18th – 20th August in Germany.