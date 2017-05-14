WorldSSP300: Hard-fought triumph for Marc Garcia in tight race

An enthralling WorldSSP300 race at the Motul Italian Round was won by Spanish rider Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing) as he beat Italy’s Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) on the final lap, with Mykyta Kalinin (Team MOTOXRACING) also on the podium.

At the end of a closely contested 11-lap race Garcia got the better of Coppola over the final corners, to win the third race of the season in this new category. Garcia beat his Italian rival to the line by just +0.177s as the pair dueled on the final lap, with Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racing) following them across the line.

However Sanchez was sanctioned by Race Direction after the race and was demoted to fourth, promoting Kalinin to third.

Another Italian rider Giuseppe De Gruttola (SK Racing) completed the top five having earlier been in contention for victory.

Dorren Loureiro (DS Junior Team), Luca Bernardi (MotorZenit), Paolo Grassia (3570 Made in CIV), Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team) and Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) completed the top ten.

Early championship leader Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki) was never really on the pace over the weekend at Imola, starting in 21st place on the grid, and finally finishing in 11th. Deroue was the winner of the first two races at Aragon and Assen and remains at the head of the standings with a 14 point lead over Coppola.

The WorldSSP300 riders will be in action again next time out at Donington in two weeks’ time over the 26th-28th May weekend.

Race winner – Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing)

“I feel so happy, two races I didn’t finish on the podium, today I did it, amazing race. The last lap I pushed 100% after staying behind the group in the closing laps, and I am so happy. I would like to dedicate this to the people who have supported me.”

#ItalianWorldSBK: WorldSSP300 Race

1. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha

2. Alfonso Coppola (ITA) Yamaha +0.177

3. Mykyta Kalinin (UKR) Yamaha +1.676

WorldSSP300 Championship Standings Acerbis Dutch Round

1. Scott Deroue (NED) Kawasaki (55 points)

2. Alfonso Coppola (ITA) Yamaha (41 points)

3. Borja Sanchez (ESP) Yamaha (39 points)