WorldSSP300 – Inaugural weekend set to take place at MotorLand Aragon

In what is set to be a historic day in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship paddock at MotorLand Aragon this weekend, the first ever FIM Supersport 300 World Championship (WorldSSP300) sessions will take place in Southern Spain, as 37 riders will take to the track for the first time in Alcaniz. MotorLand Aragon is a stunning new circuit which can provide plenty of challenges; with speed, tough corners and a stunning landscape.

With a variety of experience all across the field and the youngest competitor is only 15 years old there will be plenty of learning to do in the series, of which an integral part is starting riders on their Journey to WorldSBK.

Harun Cabuk (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) continues to be supported by Turkish WorldSSP champion Kenan Sofuoglu as the young rider will have the backing of a world championship winning team in the new series, and with some wins from the European Junior Cup behind him, he has experience in close racing. Dutch rider Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki) brings his understanding from the world stage, set to take on the new championship with a Kawasaki Ninja 300.

There are two female entries in WorldSSP300, both will be at the helm of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 machines; Avalon Biddle (Sourz Foods – Benjan Racing) who topped the Female FIM EJC Cup and Ana Carrasco (ETG Racing) who has been racing in a wealth of different championships, some on the world stage. Dorren Loureiro (DS Junior Team) is at the helm of David Salom’s effort in the new class, as the former EJC rider will take on the favoured Kawasaki Ninja 300, and the South African will rival fellow compatriot Jared Schultz (DDM by BWG_Bike & Motor RT_Grimaldi). Schultz spent 2016 in the KTM 390 Cup, and has a vast experience behind him.

Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racing) was able to set some faster times in the unofficial pre-season test with his Yamaha YZF-R3 machine, whilst his Spanish team-mate Daniel Valle (Halcourier Racing) was also able to set some competitive looking times, and if they are able to work together they will be able to impress around MotorLand. Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) comes off the back of taking the EJC title in 2016, and was another Spanish rider to set some fast looking times in their testing. One of the few teams using the Honda CBR500R, it will be interesting to see how the Japanese machine fares against the rest of the field.

With such a strong line up, the level of depth we are set to see in the WorldSSP300 series will be nothing short of stunning. With the Superpole format in place for the riders, it will be the perfect learning curve and step into a world paddock, which will no doubt provide levels of drama which cannot be rivaled. The much anticipated action gets underway on Friday 31st March at 12:15LT, and their sessions will eagerly be watched throughout the whole season.