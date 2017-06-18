WorldSSP300: Mika Perez converts pole to victory at stunning Misano

Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) has secured a stunningly close victory in the Pirelli Riviera Di Rimini Round, following a stunning 13 lap race around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Pole sitter Perez (WILSport Racedays) got a stunning start off the line and was locked in a battle for the lead in the opening laps, as a leading group of six began to form under the sunny Italian skies.

Armando Pontone (IODARacing) impressed in his first race up in the leading group, and he out up a strong fight throughout the leading pack as he was joined by the now experienced riders of Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP300 Team), Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing), Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing) and Dorren Loureiro (DS Junior Team).

World Championship leader Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki) spent his race locked in the second group and the battle for a top seven finish. Crossing the line in 12th position, his championship lead is now down to three points as they head to the summer break.

Leading the majority of the race, despite missing out with his front end speed on the Honda, Perez took the victory by 0.027s ahead of Italian Pontone, marking his first podium finish in front of his home crowd. Coppola made up for the disappointment overall result from Donington Park and secured a podium finish making it an Italian 2-3 in Rimini.

Following the enthralling fifth round of the WorldSSP300 season, the inaugural series heads into their summer break. Don’t miss a minute of all the action from the season so far as the title fight continues, and following the disqualification of Coppola from the Donington Park round, the championship is now wide open.

P1 – Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays)

“It was a really difficult race, it was a close race like always, I tried to push to get away but it was not possible with six guys on the last lap and in the last corner. I am so happy, I want to say thanks to my team and I look forward to Lausitzring.”

#RiminiWorldSBK: WorldSSP300 Race

1. Mika Perez (ESP) Honda

2. Armando Pantone (ITA) Yamaha +0.027

3. Alfonso Coppola (ITA) Yamaha +0.137