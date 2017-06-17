WorldSSP300: Mika Perez takes sensational pole position at Misano

Continuing on his strong run of form, Spain’s Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) has secured his second pole position for the Pirelli Riviera Di Rimini Round after he put in a stunning lap of 1.52.490 and was unable to be caught.

Following searing heat conditions on Friday, clouds descended on the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli meaning track conditions were slightly cooler, giving the young riders a welcomed break. Superpole One was the ever-competitive session, but it was ultimately Alex Murley (Team Toth) who ended the session on top, 0.294 head of Chris Taylor (MTM HS Kawasaki) – making Superpole One an all British lock out.

Fighting for pole position around a circuit which is notoriously difficult to overtake around, the 12 riders headed out for the Superpole 2 shoot out.

Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing) secured the early pace in the session, as the One Event rider continues to impress following his victory last time out at Donington Park. However he had a fight on his hands with countryman Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays), as he went a sensational 1.229s ahead of the field with four minutes left on the clock.

Despite their best efforts, Perez’s stunning lap time couldn’t be beaten and he secured pole position ahead of Garcia who took the gap down to 1.016s. Dutch rider Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP300 Team) rounded out the front row at Misano.

Giuseppe De Gruttola (SK Racing) gave the home fans something to shout about as he crossed the line as the top Italian and will start the race from fourth position on the grid, ahead of compatriot Alfonso Coppola (SK Racing) as wild card Luca Bernardi (MotorZenit) made it an all Italian second row.

Chris Taylor heads the third row following a strong Superpole One performance, ahead of Daniel Valle (Halcourier Racing) and Armando Pontone (IODARacing). Championship leader Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki) will be fighting through the field from 14th on the grid, as he continues to fight to hold onto his lead.

Watch how the WorldSSP300 riders fare around the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli circuit for the 13 lap race as the lights go out at 14.20LT.



Pole position – Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays)

“I am so happy to have another pole position in Italy and with this lap time, the Honda has a strong pace through sector one, so I pushed through there and was able to set a good lap, as well as using the slipstream to help. Tomorrow I hope I can fight in a smaller group, I don’t want to be in with ten riders, but I am looking forward to the fight.”

WorldSSP300 Tissot-Superpole 2:

1. Mika Perez (ESP) Honda 1.52.490

2. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha 1.53.506 (+1.016)

3. Robert Schotman (NED) Yamaha 1.54.139 (+1.649)