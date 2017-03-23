WorldSSP300 Revs Up For Opening Round at AragonWorldSBK

Official FIM Supersport 300 World Championship Launch

WorldSSP300 Revs Up for the opening round

MotorLand Aragon will welcome the launch of the new rookie class for the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship. The Paddock Show stage will be the perfect setting to introduce the thrilling series on Friday 31st March at 17:50. Tensions will be high as the young riders will be revved up ahead of their opening first race appearance on board their 2017 machines.

With all WorldSSP300 riders present on stage, the launch will be the perfect opportunity to meet the stars of tomorrow, who will be eagerly debuting at the Pirelli Aragon Round from 31st March – 2nd April.

35 adrenaline fueled riders will be present following their first official day on track. WorldSSP300 Free Practice One and Two takes place around MotorLand Aragon on Friday, welcoming the first chance to see the new series in action before they begin to battle in Sunday’s race.

In addition, it will provide the opportunity for those present to have a perfect insight into the new, exhilarating series both from a sporting and technical perspective.