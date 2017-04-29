WorldSSP300: Sanchez takes debut pole position in closing minutes of Superpole

In a stunning closing minutes of WorldSSP300 Superpole, Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racing) secured pole position ahead of home hero Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki) in an overcast World Supersport 300 session.

Wildcard rider Finn de Bruin (Pearle Gebben Racing) swiftly moved through from the opening Superpole session of the day, ahead of Giuseppe De Gruttola (SK Racing) who also secured automatic promotion into the fight for pole position. With the top six split by over a second, the WorldSSP300 series continues to provide edge of your seat action for fans around the circuit and behind the TV screens.

As the sun broke through for SP2, the hotly contested session was underway as the WorldSSP300 riders took to the fight for only the second ever Superpole session. De Gruttola had a strong start and was up and battling for the lead, but ultimately it was Spanish rider Borja Sanchez who took pole position in the closing minutes, with a lap time of 1.53.814.

Despite riding with an ankle sprain, Scott Deroue – the race one winner- as able to secure a front row start for the second time, this time in front of his home fans. Paolo Grassia (3570 Made in CIV) secured his first front row finish of the season, just over half a second behind the pole position man.

Pole Position – Borja Sanchez (Halcouier Racing)

“It’s my first pole position in the world championship and I am really happy, I want to say thanks to my team for doing a great job and I am very happy around the circuit, it feels very good.”

WorldSSP300 Tissot-Superpole 2:

1. Borja Sanchez (ESP) Yamaha 1.53.814

2. Scott Deroue (NED) Kawasaki 1.54.257 (+0.443)

3. Paolo Grassia (ITA) Kawasaki 1.54.287 (+0.473)