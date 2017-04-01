WorldSSP300: Scott Deroue secures inaugural WorldSSP300 pole

Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki) will be the rider on pole for the first race of the new World Supersport 300 series on Sunday, after the Dutchman headed Tissot Superpole 2 at MotorLand Aragon. Deroue made it through from SP1 to take pole with a 2’12.712 best time, with Mika Perez (WILSport Racedays) and Mykyta Kalinin (Team MOTOXRACING) also qualifying on the front row.

Spaniard Perez lapped +0.219 behind Deroue, with Ukrainian rider Kalinin also going through from SP1 to register a best time +0.696 off P1.

The second row will feature two more Spaniards Daniel Valle (Halcourier Racing) and Borja Sánchez (Halcourier Racing) who qualified fourth and sixth respectively, sandwiching Dutchman Robert Schotman (GRT Yamaha WorldSSP300 Team) in fifth.

Meanwhile wild card Marc Garcia made it four Spanish riders in the top seven to head row three, in front of two Italians – Giuseppe De Gruttola (SK Racing) and Paolo Grassia (3570 Made in CIV), who were eighth and ninth.

Gabriel Noderer (Scuderia Maranga Racing) and Armando Pontone (IODARacing) were ten and eleventh respectively, whilst Harun Cabuk (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) crashed and ended up at the bottom of the Tissot Superpole 2 timesheet, therefore qualifying 12th.

Troy Bezuidenhout (Team Toth) was an early crasher in SP1, with Avalon Biddle (Sourz Foods – Benjan Racing) and Ruben Doorakkers (MVR Racing) also suffering accidents in the session, though without significant consequences.

The first race of the new World Supersport 300 class takes place at 2.20pm local time (GMT +2) on Sunday at the MotorLand Aragon track.

Pole Position – Scott Deroue (MTM HS Kawasaki)

“It feels good, the first Superpole was quite difficult there was a bit of rain so it was quite difficult so we didn’t know how much to push but the second one had no rain and the Kawasaki feels really good. I had a good slip stream and it as an amazing lap so I’m really happy to have the first pole position in the new class so it feels really good.”

WorldSSP300 Tissot-Superpole 2:

1. Scott Deroue (NED) Kawasaki 2.14.247

2. Mika Perez (ESP) Honda 2.14.017 (+0.219)

3. Mykyta Kalinin (UKR) Yamaha 2.14.408 (+0.696)