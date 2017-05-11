Thursday, May 11, 2017
Wunderlich Leather Seat Bag for BMW R nineT

Wunderlich Leather Seat Bag for BMW R nineT

Compact, easy to mount, and handmade using the finest materials, Wunderlich’s new Leather Seat Bag adds useful and classy carrying capacity to the R nineT and Scrambler.

Styled by French designer Nicolas Petit, the bag is made from high quality and hard-wearing nubuck suede-feel leather, with a velvet-texture finish, and is hand-sewn with contrasting stitching to complement the bike’s seat design. Embossed R nineT and Wunderlich logos on the lid add a subtle finishing touch.

Tan-coloured leather straps and lightweight, discrete alloy anchors, which bolt to the bike’s subframe, allow quick and fuss-free attachment and removal.

Compact – it measures approx: 220 x 270 x 100 mm – and shaped to follow the lines of the R nineT pillion seat, the bag is designed not to hinder the rider in any way, yet offers ample space for a mobile phone, wallet, waterproof trousers and other essentials. A full circumference concealed zip allows easy access to contents.

Suitable for all BMW R nineT and Scrambler models, Wunderlich’s Leather Seat Bag costs £219.00 including VAT, and comes complete with straps and mounting anchors.

It’s available from Wunderlich’s official UK partner www.nippynormans.com.

Key features:

  • Styled by French designer Nicolas Petit
  • High quality and hard-wearing nubuck suede leather
  • Contrast tan Leather mounting straps and alloy anchors
  • Compact and shaped to follow the lines of the R nineT’s pillion seat
  • Full circumference concealed zip for easy access

