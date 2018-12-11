XControllers, new official licensee of MotoGP™ 1Dorna Sports is delighted to announce XControllers as new partner of MotoGP™ and the MotoGP™ eSport Championship, with the Spanish company coming on board as an official licensee for the launch of the first ever MotoGP™ personalised SONY PS4 Controllers. The tailor made custom controllers are designed to mirror the excellence and values of MotoGP™, whilst providing both amateur and professional gamers with the highest possible level of gaming experience.

For those who want to compete like the pros in the MotoGP™ eSport Championship, there is an incredible range available. Pulling together details from the world of two wheels – such as the carbon fibre effect in the styling – each controller features eSport branding on the right and then a very special detail on the left: players can choose their favourite circuit layout on the current MotoGP™ calendar or they can have their name/nickname and number placed on the design.

In addition to the eSport range, there is also a MotoGP™ controller available, designed to reflect the aesthetic of the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship with the body a mixture of carbon fibre style paired with red highlights, featuring the MotoGP™ logo.

“At XControllers we’re very happy to be able to announce our partnership with MotoGP, becoming the official SONY PS4 personalised controller for the MotoGP videogame and the MotoGP eSport Championship,” says Daniel Vidal, Manager XControllers. “We think this synergy between the two brands is something never seen before – an official competition controller for playing at the highest level. And, of course, there had to be a personalisable controller for MotoGP fans too!”

“Dorna is proud to welcome another excellent partner to the world of MotoGP,” says Pau Serracanta,  Managing Director, Dorna Sports. “XControllers are the perfect collaborator to create this world leading product which reflects the excitement of both MotoGP real and virtual racing championships. We’re excited to begin a new season of competition in 2019 as I am sure our gaming fans will be when they have the opportunity to sample the MotoGP controllers!”

Check out XControllers to see the full range available and personalise your controller of the fastest motorcycle Championship on two wheels. The MotoGP™ controller is available here and the eSport range here.


