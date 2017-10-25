Yamaha at 2017 Tokyo Motor Show

Yamaha 2017 Tokyo Motor Show About the booth

The theme of the Yamaha Motor booth for the 45th Tokyo Motor Show 2017 is “Yamaha Future Garage: Resonate the Future.” The booth will display a 20-model array of concept and production models, including six world premiere models and four Japan premiere models.

At the booth this time, visitors will see Yamaha’s “ever-growing world of personal mobility” brought forth by our exclusive Jin-Ki Kanno development ideal through displays of electrically power-assisted bicycles, scooters, motorcycles, Leaning Multi-Wheelers (LMW) and an automobile, as well as technical exhibits like an experimental proof-of-concept model for new forms of personal mobility in which the rider resonates harmoniously with the machine, and an autonomous motorcycle-riding humanoid robot that brings together Yamaha’s motorcycle and robotics technology.

The creative booth design employs the image of a garage in which people and products, mobility and musical instruments resonate together to connect the present to the future. We hope you will enjoy the timeless resonation of the “ever-growing world of personal mobility” unique to the Yamaha brand.

Main Display Models

MOTOROiD (Reference vehicle）

In order to create new experiences of Kando,*this experimental proof-of-concept model employs artificial intelligence and explores creating new forms of personal mobility in which the rider resonates harmoniously with the machine. MOTOROiD’s development concept was an “Unleashed Prototype,” and it is capable of recognising its owner and interacting in other capacities like a living creature. By undertaking these kinds of development challenges, Yamaha is aiming to acquire technology for creating new value for our customers.

*Kando is a Japanese word for the simultaneous feelings of deep satisfaction and intense excitement that we experience when we encounter something of exceptional value.

Length x Width x Height = 2,060 mm x 600 mm x 1,090 mm

Motor type = Rear – wheel hub motor

Fuel supply system = Lithium – ion

Vehicle weight (wet) = 213kg

NIKEN (Reference vehicle）

This large-displacement Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW) is powered by a liquid-cooled, in-line, 3-cylinder engine. This model is equipped with LMW technology to reduce the effects of changing ride environments and to deliver a high feeling of stability when cornering. It achieves excellent performance for spirited and sporty riding on various road surfaces and the capability to freely carve through the continuous corners of winding roads. The body design makes full use of the unprecedented front-end suspension mechanism, pairing 15-inch front wheels with dual-tube upside-down forks, to visually accentuate the machine’s sporty performance and create a high-quality look and feel at the same time. New Yamaha Niken. Ride the Revolution.

Length x Width x Height = 2,150 mm x 885 mm x 1,250 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = In-line 3-cylinder

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

see release: New Yamaha NIKEN

TRITOWN (Reference vehicle）

This compact electric vehicle with twin front wheels utilises Yamaha’s Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) mechanism and is ridden standing up. It has a simple structure where the rider uses their balance to control it and makes last-mile mobility a fun and exciting experience. Its light, compact body and ease of operation make it an attractive tool for short-range mobility for a wide range of people, and it can also be kept upright at a stop with the rider on board.

Length x Width x Height = 1,100 mm x 600 mm x 1,130 mm

Motor type = Rear-wheel hub motor

MWC‐4 (Reference vehicle）

Looking to expand upon the possibilities for personal mobility stemming from motorcycles, this Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) vehicle has two wheels front and rear and was developed under the concept of “Half-Sized Mobility.” The MWC-4 is powered by electric motors and a gasoline engine for range-extending power generation, and uses attitude-control technology, giving it a ride that feels like nothing else and a level of comfort not found with a conventional motorcycle. This is all expressed with styling inspired by the features of both motorcycles and musical instruments.

Length x Width x Height = 2,680 mm x 900 mm x 1,480 mm

Motor type = Liquid-cooled dual electric motors + power – generating gasoline engine

Seating capacity = 2

CROSS HUB CONCEPT (Reference vehicle）

As a manufacturer of a diverse range of products, Yamaha knows the potential and possibilities for fun through mobility and is able to offer the joy of riding in all types of environments. This vehicle is aimed at connecting the “active” and “urban” in the lifestyles of Yamaha enthusiasts. It has a unique diamond-shaped seating layout for the cabin that creates a compact vehicle package but also the capacity to carry up to two motorcycles in the rear, making it a design concept model that takes occupants straight into the world of Yamaha recreation.

Length x Width x Height = 4,490 mm x 1,960 mm x 1,750 mm

Seating capacity = 4

MOTOBOT Ver.2 (Technology exhibit）

This autonomous motorcycle-riding robot combines the latest in motorcycle and robotics technology, and its purpose is to pioneer previously unexplored realms of research and development. Focusing on operation of the machine from a rider’s standpoint without making any fundamental modifications to the motorcycle itself, MOTOBOT is now capable of riding at high speeds around a racetrack. The project goals set for 2017 were to clear the milestone of hitting over 200 kilometres per hour on a racetrack and to challenge MotoGP star Valentino Rossi to a battle of lap times. The complex underlying technologies and knowledge gained from the MOTOBOT project will be applied toward creating new value in our existing businesses as well as toward pioneering new businesses

YPJ-XC (Reference vehicle）

YPJ-ER (Reference vehicle）

YPJ-EC (Reference vehicle）

YPJ-TC (Reference vehicle）

These are new model proposals for our YPJ Series bringing new value to electrically power-assisted bicycles (e-bikes). Based on the YPJ-MTB Concept model exhibited at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in 2015, the YPJ-XC mounts our latest PW-X drive unit and is much closer to a production-ready model. In addition, three more YPJ Series models are on display, all mounting the PW-SE drive unit highly acclaimed in Europe for more power and a larger capacity battery: the YPJ-ER “crossover” (multi-purpose) road bike, the YPJ-EC flat-bar road bike and the YPJ-TC touring (trekking) bike.

Motor type = Blushless motor

Battery type = Lithium-ion

YZR-M1 (Reference vehicle / Commemorative vehicle）

This is Yamaha’s racebike for MotoGP, the pinnacle class of world championship motorcycle road racing. The “M” in its name stands for its two “Missions” of feeding back technology gained in racing for use in our production models and winning the MotoGP championship title. Since its debut in 2002, it has won the title seven times.

Engine type = Liquid cooled 4-stroke

Cylinder arrangement = In-line 4 cylinder

Maximum output = 240 PS (176 kw) or more

Transmission type = 6 speed

Vehicle weight (wet) = 157 kg in accordance with FIM regulations

YZF-R6 (Production vehicle)

This model represents the first major update of the YZF-R6 in nine years and brings further refinement to the model’s famed high performance on the racetrack and on twisty mountain roads. Along with new styling drawing directly from Yamaha’s latest R-Series models, it newly adopts electronics and components garnered from developing the YZF-R1 throughout the machine, achieving handling that helps bring out the best of the rider’s performance on the track or the road.

Length x Width x Height = 2,040 mm x 695 mm x 1,150 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = In-line 4 cylinder

Displacement = 599 cm3

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Transmission type = Constant mesh 6-speed

Vehicle weight (wet) = 190 kg

Star Venture (Production vehicle)

This full-dress long-distance tourer is the flagship of Yamaha’s cruiser model line-up. Its features include an infotainment system to amplify the fun of the journey, a body design combining a high-quality finish with a dynamic look of power, the latest in electronic control technology and an electric motor to slowly manoeuvre the bike forward or backward. The audio system which brings greater enjoyment to long-distance outings was developed in collaboration with Yamaha Corporation with special focus on delivering an enjoyable audio experience at speed.

Length x Width x Height = 2,700 mm x 1,015 mm x 1,410 – 1,500 mm

Engine type = Air-cooled, 4-stroke, OHV, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = V-twin

Displacement = 1,854 cm3

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Transmission type = Constant mesh 6-speed

Vehicle weight (wet) = 434 kg

MT-10 ABS (Production vehicle)

This MT Series flagship model is powered by a 997 cm3 liquid-cooled, in-line, 4-cylinder, crossplane crankshaft engine. It boasts Yamaha’s most potent performance for the street and responds just as the rider intends while also packing several features making it well suited to a wide range of uses. Its styling is defined by the prominent presence of the powerful engine and a side view that accentuates the flow of power from the intake to exhaust.

Length x Width x Height = 2,095 mm x 800 mm x 1,110 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = In-line 4-cylinder

Displacement = 997 cm3

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Transmission type = Constant mesh 6-speed

Vehicle weight (wet) = 210 kg

MT-09 ABS (Production vehicle)

This is the latest version of the MT-09 ABS, a model designed to deliver the joy of being in complete control of the machine in the everyday speed range. It newly adopts an Assist & Slipper clutch for smoother chassis behavior and lighter clutch lever pull, and also features a two-mode traction control system for smoother starts and to assist the rider in changing road conditions.

Length x Width x Height = 2,075 mm x 815 mm x 1,120 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = In-line 3-cylinder

Displacement = 845 cm3

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Transmission type = Constant mesh 6-speed

Vehicle weight (wet) = 193 kg

XSR700 ABS (Production vehicle)

This road-going sport model features authentic styling and is powered by a 668 cm3 4-stroke liquid-cooled in-line 2-cylinder engine with a 270° crankshaft. It offers performance for a relaxed and casual ride—even in city traffic—balanced with a body design aimed at stimulating the owner’s imagination for possible customization. It is scheduled for release in Japan on November 6.

Length x Width x Height = 2,075 mm x 820 mm x 1,130 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = In-line 2-cylinder

Displacement = 688 cm3

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Transmission type = Constant mesh 6-speed

Vehicle weight (wet) = 186 kg

TMAX530 DX ABS (Production vehicle)

This is the flagship model of the current MAX Series, which pioneered the category of “automatic-transmission supersport” models with the 2001 release of the first TMAX in Japan. The electronically controlled throttle delivering both smooth response and a powerful feel, lightweight aluminium frame and linked type rear suspension deliver sporty performance.

Length x Width x Height = 2,200 mm x 765 mm x 1,420 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = In-line 2-cylinder

Displacement = 530 cm3

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Transmission type = V-belt automatic

Vehicle weight (wet) = 218 kg

XMAX ABS (Production vehicle)

This scooter is powered by a newly designed liquid-cooled 249 cm3 “BLUE CORE” engine. To achieve its development concept of a machine to “MAXimize Commuting FUNctions,” it adopts a range of features like a motorcycle-type front fork and a traction control system, but also plenty of underseat storage space and more. It is scheduled for release in Japan on January 25, 2018.

Length x Width x Height = 2,185 mm x 775 mm x 1,415 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = Single-cylinder

Displacement = 249 cm3

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Transmission type = V-belt automatic

Vehicle weight (wet) = 179 kg

TRICITY155 ABS (Production vehicle)

This model takes a step further the new kind of fun, i.e., a sporty ride as well as great feeling of stability, and innovative styling proven with the Tricity 125. With added performance and features that heighten pride of ownership, this model can be ridden on expressways and expands the appeal of Yamaha’s Leaning Multi-Wheel (LMW) world.

Length x Width x Height = 1,980 mm x 750 mm x 1,210 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = Single-cylinder

Displacement = 155 cm3

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Transmission type = V-belt automatic

Vehicle weight (wet) = 165 kg

YZ450F (Production vehicle)

This is the top-end model of Yamaha’s YZ Series of bikes for off-road competition. The 2018 model features a new frame boosting cornering performance and its off-road capabilities, and a new engine with specs to increase the feeling of power and usability. Also, the new Power Tuner smartphone app enables easier and more detailed engine setting changes.

Length x Width x Height = 2,185 mm x 825 mm x 1,285 mm

Engine type = Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC, 4-valve

Cylinder arrangement = Single-cylinder

Displacement = 449 cm3

Fuel supply system = Fuel injection

Transmission type = Constant mesh 5-speed

Vehicle weight (wet) = 111 kg