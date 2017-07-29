Yamaha Factory on pole at the Suzuka 8 Hours

Katsuyuki Nakasuga confirmed Yamaha Factory Racing Team’s pole position in the Top 10 Trial, ahead of Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing and Kawasaki Team Green.

Katsuyuki Nakasuga set the fastest lap of the Top 10 trial – a 2’06.038 – to pick up pole position at the Suzuka 8 Hours for the Yamaha Factory Racing Team.

Although he did not match Pol Espargaró’s record lap of 2’06.000 in 2015, Katsuyuki Nakasuga offered the Yamaha factory team its third successive pole. His teammate posted a 2’06.225 lap, the second fastest of the superpole, reaffirming the Japanese team as the favourite to win the Suzuka 8 Hours.

Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing confirmed its second place on the starting grid thanks to Takuya Tsuda (2’06.282), ahead of Kawasaki Team Green, who moved up into third place thanks to Leon Haslam’s 2’06.381 lap. F.C.C. TSR Honda also did well, improving its qualifying result to advance one place on the grid with Dominique Aegerter’s 2’06.600 lap.

Musashi RT Harc-Pro Honda was third after qualifying, but will start the race from fifth place after Takaaki Nakagami’s 2’06.671 lap.

YART Yamaha Official EWC Team remains sixth on the starting grid after a 2’07.634 lap by Broc Parkes. The team is ahead of Moriwaki Motul Racing, Honda Suzuka Racing Team, Team Kagayama and Satu Hati Honda Team Asia.

Two riders crashed during the fastest flying lap at Suzuka: Sylvain Guintoli (Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing) and Yudai Kamei (Honda Suzuka Racing Team).

The 2016-2017 FIM EWC grand finale, the 40th anniversary of the Suzuka 8 Hours, will start tomorrow (Sunday) at 11.30 am local time (GMT + 9).