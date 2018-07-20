Michael van der Mark and Alex Lowes will again lead Yamaha’s assault on the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2019, after the two riders agreed terms with Yamaha Motor Europe during the recent Misano race weekend.

The 2019 season will be van der Mark’s third in Yamaha colours. The former European Superstock and FIM World Supersport champion secured two podium finishes during his debut season aboard the Yamaha YZF-R1 in 2017, an achievement he has already surpassed in 2018.

The 25-year-old Dutch rider has finished on the podium seven times already during the first half of the 2018 season, including a career first WorldSBK win in Race 1 at Donington Park. Van der Mark then went on to take victory in Race 2 at the British round to secure his first double win during what was his most successful WorldSBK event to date. Van der Mark currently lies third in the 2018 championship standings with 248 points.

Van der Mark has also enjoyed success at the Suzuka 8 Hour endurance race, winning on three of the five occasions he’s contested the race, with his last victory coming in 2017 when he rode for the Yamaha Factory Racing Team alongside Lowes and Katsuyuki Nakasuga.

For Lowes the 2019 season will be his fourth with Yamaha’s official WorldSBK team, of which he’s been an integral part since Yamaha made their official return to the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2016.

The 27-year-old British rider has secured seven podium finishes for Yamaha since the start of the 2017 season, including a first race win at this year’s Czech Republic round in Brno. Lowes currently lies equal fifth in the 2018 championship standings with 193 points.

The former British Superbike Champion is also a two-time winner of the prestigious Suzuka 8 Hour endurance race, having taken back-to-back victories for Yamaha in 2016 and 2017.

Having secured their rider line-up for the 2019 season, Yamaha’s official WorldSBK team is fully motivated to return to action after the summer break, for Round 10 of the 2018 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimão, Portugal, which takes place from 14-16 September.

Michael van der Mark

Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team

“I am really happy to have signed for a third season with Yamaha. I trust in this project, Yamaha believes in me as a rider and this makes for a strong combination. While we’re still working to improve, it is clear that we have made significant progress, to the point where we’re now winning races and fighting at the front every weekend. I am looking forward to continuing this trend and making the next step forward as we work towards our main goal of fighting for the World Championship title together.”

Alex Lowes

Pata Yamaha Official WorldSBK Team

“I am really happy to continue as a part of Yamaha’s World Superbike project, having been involved since they returned to the series in 2016. Since then we’ve been through a lot together; some ups, some downs, but we’re definitely on an upward trajectory now. It was great to get my first race win this season but, of course, this success just means we expect more every weekend. I believe so much in this project, my ambition has always been to see it through to a World Championship title and I don’t think that’s unrealistic given the progress we’ve made. I have never enjoyed racing as much as I do with this team and I will continue to give it my all to get to where Yamaha needs to be. Massive thanks to Eric de Seynes, Andrea Dosoli and Paolo Pavesio at Yamaha and to Paul Denning from the team for believing in me.”

Eric de Seynes

President, Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.

“We are delighted to pursue our cooperation with both Alex and Michael for the 2019 WorldSBK season.

They have done a fantastic job for Yamaha in the FIM World Superbike Championship so far and the 2018 season has been our most successful since our return in 2016, with three race wins and 10 podium finishes halfway through the championship. And obviously, Alex and Michael have played an important role in our success.

We look with confidence ahead to the upcoming season and work towards our ultimate goal: the FIM Superbike World Championship title for Yamaha.”