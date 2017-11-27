Yamaha YZF-R1M online customer registration

The Yamaha YZF-R1M online application system is live from 10.00am (GMT) on Monday 27th November 2017, and Yamaha will accept reservations for the 2018 edition of this exclusive and limited edition track and race bike.

Inspired by the MotoGP-winning YZR-M1 machinery currently being raced by Valentino Rossi and Maverick Viñales, the high specification YZF-R1M offers private riders and race teams the opportunity to experience the latest factory bike technology

For 2018 the YZF-R1M is equipped with the latest Smart EC 2 ERS that is the most sophisticated suspension system ever developed by Öhlins for a production motorcycle. This new system offers increased intelligence for even more precise suspension dynamics when attacking the track, especially with the new brake support, acceleration support and corner support functions. The 2018 YZF-R1M is also equipped with an even more sophisticated Quickshift System that is designed to ensure reliable and quick gearshifts without engaging the clutch. While the 2017 YZF-R1M was equipped with a QSS for seamless full throttle upshifts, the 2018 model benefits from an improved QSS that now also features a downshifting system.

The past editions of the YZF-R1M were all sold out within a short time, and for 2018 all interested riders and teams are advised to make their reservation at: https://r1m.yamaha-motor.eu/

2018 Yamaha Racing Experience (YRE) for YZF-R1M owners

All customers who purchase the 2018 YZF-R1M are also invited to attend the exclusive Yamaha Racing Experience that will be held in summer 2018. This once in a lifetime experience will cover all key aspects of race bike preparation and set up, and will include classroom and on-track tuition from current and former racing stars.

More information about can be found at: https://yre.yamaha-motor.eu

Biker Tshirts by Superbike News

