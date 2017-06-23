YART confirms pole position at Slovakia Ring

YART Yamaha Official EWC Team will start the 1st edition of the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring from pole position tomorrow, ahead of GMT94 Yamaha. Meanwhile, F.C.C. Honda pulled off an excellent performance in qualifying this morning to take 3rd spot on the starting grid.

Most of the teams took advantage of cooler temperatures this morning to improve their lap times in the second qualifying, except for YART Yamaha Official EWC Team, which had settled itself in the lead right from the first test session yesterday. Despite the best efforts of David Checa, Niccolò Canepa and Mike Di Meglio for GMT94 Yamaha – notably a 2’04.200 lap (Canepa’s personal best time), YART Yamaha Official EWC Team (Broc Parkes, Marvin Fritz and Kohta Nozane) remained firmly installed in pole position. The only downside for the Austrian team was Marvin Fritz’s crash during the night test. The rider was unharmed, but the race-ready bike #7 was severely damaged.

F.C.C. TSR Honda, which is running a bike equipped with Bridgestone tyres, like YART Yamaha Official EWC Team, substantially improved its performance. Josh Hook (who posted a 2’04.369 lap), Damian Cudlin and Gregg Black will start from 3rd place in the saddle of the Japanese Honda. Team LRP Poland’s riders Markus Reiterberger, Jaroslav Cerny and Michal Filla also turned in a sterling performance this morning, taking their BMW #90 to 4th place on the grid, ahead of Suzuki Endurance Racing Team’s Vincent Philippe, Etienne Masson and Alex Cudlin.

The best Superstock team, Moto Ain CRT, will start from 6th place on the grid. The leader in class, Moto Ain CRT will be racing to win the 2016-2017 Superstock World Cup at the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring. Moto Ain CRT not only leads teams such as Honda Endurance Racing, Eva RT Webike Trick Star and Maco Racing Team on the grid, but also its World Cup rival Yamaha Viltaïs Experiences.

The 30 machines competing in the 8 Hours of Slovakia Ring will be back on the track at 9am CEST tomorrow for the warm-up. The race will be flagged off at 1.30pm tomorrow (Saturday).