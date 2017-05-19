Zarco and Tech3 to continue successful partnership in 2018

The Monster Yamaha Tech3 team and Johann Zarco, the high-flying sensation, have reached an agreement that will see the double Moto2 World Champion remain with the French team for the 2018 season. The 26-year-old has undertaken a superb start to the current campaign, where he has highlighted his supreme talent by instantly adapting to the 1000cc Yamaha YZR-M1 MotoGP bike. His impressive performances have triggered the option of a second year with Tech3 and he will determinedly continue to fight for top tier finishes.

Johann Zarco

“I am very happy to know that I will continue my MotoGP experience with Monster Yamaha Tech3 in 2018. At the moment, I am enjoying an amazing debut in this category where I have learnt a huge amount, and the team have now given me the confidence for next year, which is just fantastic. I want to say thank you to my manager Laurent Fellon who has helped me at all times and also, thanks to the people who have assisted me since I started racing in the World Championship. We can see that Tech3 is a great team because when we push, its possible to get a strong result. I am very happy but this is only the beginning and I will keep learning and growing so that I can regularly fight for podiums, and then once I am at this level, I plan to continue in this way for as long as possible. In 2018, the rules wont change and I will have an entire year of experience so this will certainly help me to get to the top.”

Hervé Poncharal

Monster Yamaha Tech3 – Team Manager

“This news is incredibly good for me and the entire Monster Yamaha Tech3 team but it is also positive for MotoGP racing worldwide and especially in France. We can announce that Johann Zarco has decided to remain with us for the 2018 season. Perhaps he could have waited a bit longer to make this decision, but he told me that he is happy and ready to commit himself to us. We are very proud to have that sort of confidence from Johann. He has already brought some amazing things to the team, such as huge excitement and joy, but he has also given us some pride back. Im sure the best is yet to come, yet what he has done in the first four rounds is really impressive. I would like to thank Johanns manager Laurent Fellon for his superb commitment and if Johann is performing in this way, its because Laurent took good care of him and helped him to grow into the rider that he is. We are more than happy to keep ZF with us, Z for Zarco and F for Fellon, and now we can fight in the remainder of the 2017 season with a high spirit. In addition, we can go out and try to find the partners who will be on our side in 2018. I would like to thank Johann and Laurent so lets hope that this news will help him to be as strong as the whole crowd is expecting him to be for his home GP here in Le Mans.”