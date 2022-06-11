Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

It’s a hat-trick of pole positions for Jose Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0), Lukas Tulovic (Liqui Moly Intact GP Junior) and Joel Esteban (Aspar Junior Team) in 2022 as all three rose highest in the soaring heat to spearhead the respective grids for Round 3 of the season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Finetwork FIM JuniorGP

Rueda’s blistering 1:48.310 was untouchable as the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship leader beat second place Syarifuddin Azman (SIC Racing) by 0.596s. The latter will start from the front row for the first time this season as Azman aims to take victory in Barcelona like he did last year. And third on the grid is Filippo Farioli (Aspar Junior Team) after a stunning time in Qualifying 2 saw the Italian beat his Qualifying 1 time by over a second – he sits 0.820s from Rueda.

Moto2™ European Championship

In the Moto2™ European Championship, title leader Tulovic bagged another pole thanks to a 1:43.586 morning session effort. The German didn’t dominate proceedings though as Senna Agius (Promoracing) was able to post a time just 0.117s shy of the three-time 2022 winner in QP1, with Alex Toledo (Pertamina Mandalika SAG EUVIC) lining up third.

Hawkers European Talent Cup

Having gone quicker in the second Hawkers European Talent Cup Group A Qualifying session, Esteban will again lead the pack off the line thanks to his 1:51.297. Casey O’Gorman (VisionTrack Racing Team) will start from the middle of the front row in second, that’s his first top three of the season in qualifying, while Dodo Boggio makes it an Aspar Junior Team double threat on the front row in third.

Five races are coming your way on Sunday, starting with JuniorGP™. See the time schedule in full below (local time, GMT+2):

11:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 1

12:00 – Moto2™ ECh Race 1

13:00 – Hawkers ETC

14:00 – JuniorGP™ Race 2

15:00 – Moto2™ ECh Race 2

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM JuniorGP™ news page superbike-news.co.uk/cev-repsol/

You can also find all the results, videos, photos and information regarding the championship on the official website: www.fimjuniorgp.com/en

