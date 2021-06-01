The 10TEN range of off-road pit bikes from UK distributor Dualways continues to develop and expand in 2021, with the affordable, high-specification junior, youth and adult machines now offered in a new and striking black/fluorescent-orange colour scheme.

The line-up of Pit, Supermoto and Dirt bikes was joined by the all-new 10TENMX-E towards the end of 2020. This signalled the manufacturer’s first move into the rapidly growing arena of electric motorcycles, ticking many boxes for young novice riders eager to learn to ride a powered two-wheeler, without the worry of operating gears and clutch, or touching moving or hot parts.

The petrol-powered 50R and two versions of the90R are ideal options for young wannabe off-road racers. The 50cc is fitted with an electric start and automatic clutch, while the 90R and 90R Supermoto are semi-automatic, allowing junior rider to learn how to concentrate on riding and changing gears, without the concern of clutch control.

The larger-capacity 10TEN 125R and 140R models can be ridden by youth and adults and are great tools for some serious off-road fun. The 125s are available with 14” and 12” front/rear wheels or 17” and 14”, with the 140R offering 17” front and 14” rear. The 140R Supermoto edition is track-ready and designed for Minibike Supermoto racing.

The largest capacity machines in the 10TEN stable come in the shape of the 250R and 250RX. The 250R is equipped with a powerful air-cooled 223cc engine. The five-speed 250R comes fitted with high-strength 19″ front and 16″ rear aluminium rims and stainless-steel spokes for maximum strength and durability. It has both electric and kick-start, plus fully adjustable front forks and adjustable rear suspension. The flagship 250RX is the largest-capacity machine in the 10TEN camp and, equipped with a powerful air-cooled four-stroke engine, bridges the gap between pit bike and motocrosser. The 250RX uses the same reliable 4-stroke engine as 10TEN’s hugely popular 250R model, but the RX is housed in a larger Chromoly steel frame. This is a full-size adult off-road packed with high-end features, such as 21” front and 18” rear wheels, and a surprisingly low-price tag.

The ten-model range of 10TEN machines is available now. Pricing starts from £749.00* for the 10TEN 50R with incremental increases through to £2190.00* for the 10TEN 250RX. The machines appeal to young minibike racers right through to adult racers. They come with the assurance provided by a major, well-established distributor, UK-wide retail network, six-months parts and labour warranty and a full spares back-up service.

*Recommended retail prices include VAT.

For detailed model information and to find your nearest 10TEN stockist, visit www.dualways.com

Pictured: 10TEN 2021 250R (top), 10TEN 2021 50R (below)

