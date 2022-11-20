Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Aegerter won the final race of the 2022 season before stepping up to WorldSBK next year.

Race 2 highlights – WorldSSP

P1 – Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha)

Aegerter took the final win of the 2022 season to conclude his last race in WorldSSP.

Race 2 win was his 27 th overall in WorldSSP, his 17 th this season and he now holds the record for most win in a single season in the category.

overall in WorldSSP, his 17 this season and he now holds the record for most win in a single season in the category. In 2023, Aegerter will move up to Superbike with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team.

“I think we couldn’t finish the season in a better way! We won the Championship three races ago. Both years we took the Teams’ Championship, the pole position awards, the fastest lap! These two seasons were fantastic, we wrote some history. The race today was amazing. We were finally able to ride in dry conditions in the fantastic track at Phillip Island. There was some wind. I had a big battle with Caricasulo and Baldassarri, also with Bulega. I was trying to always stay in front. And once I saw I had a small gap I tried to push a little bit more so I can open the gap and that they couldn’t overtake me on the slipstream.

17 races won in one season with 19 podiums is just amazing. Again, a huge thanks to the Ten Kate Racing Yamaha team, they did a fantastic job to keep me always fully focused on racing. The team did a super job to prepare the bike because to ride 24 races without any technical issues, it means they have a lot of experience and are very precise. Without them I wouldn’t have achieved all of this! I will miss them next year, but we will have some nice celebrations together before I have the first Superbike test in mid-December.”

P2 – Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing)

Caricasulo claimed second place in Race 2, bouncing back after yesterday’s crash in Race 1.

He finished the race 1.888s behind Aegerter and 2.637s ahead of Baldassarri.

“After yesterday, I was so angry with myself. Everything was perfect but I missed only the last few corners. Today I wanted to be back on the podium. My target for this weekend was to give the team the first victory in World Supersport but yesterday was closer. I’m really happy about the weekend, we were fast in every condition, so I’m happy about that. To finish on the podium is important and I want to thank my team. We started from zero, with a new bike and everything new and now I think we have a very good level! My goal and the team goal is to stay together for 2023. The feeling is really nice with all the team, with Ducati. It’s been a really nice year on the sporting and personal side!”

P3 – Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team)

Baldassarri completed the podium for his last WorldSSP race before moving up to WorldSBK for 2023 .

He finished his rookie season with four wins and 16 podium places.

“A great way to end the season. We had a nice battle for the fans but then Domi made a small gap and we were struggling to catch him in the last part of the race. For sure, we ended the season in a very good way. Yesterday we had a wet race, today was a dry one at the best circuit in the world. I want to thank my team, to Yamaha and to all the people who believed in me this year. Now I can’t wait to start a new challenge next year.”

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) was fourth, finishing 7.287s behind Aegerter. Race 1 winner Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) finished in fifth place despite a Long Lap Penalty after a collision with his teammate. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP) completed the top six.

Wildcard Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto) finished in seventh place. He was followed by Australian rider Oli Bayliss (Barni Spark Racing Team) in eighth place.

To note:

Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) was declared unfit following Sunday’s Warm Up session with stomach pain.

Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) was the first retirement of the race after he had a collision with teammate Montella, with the incident placed under investigation by the FIM WorldSBK Stewards and Montella was given a Long Lap Penalty for his role in the collision.

WorldSSP Results Race 2

1. Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha)

2. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) +1.888s

3. Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +2.637s

4. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +7.287s

5. Yari Montella (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +7.597s

6. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura WorldSSP) +10.707s

Championship standings (after Race 2 – Round 12)

1. Dominique Aegerter (SUI) Yamaha (498 points)

2. Lorenzo Baldassarri (ITA) Yamaha (388 points)

3. Can Oncu (TUR) Kawasaki (264 points)

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security