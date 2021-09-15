Racing has been an integral part of Yamaha’s DNA from the day that the factory was incorporated on 1 July 1955. At the time, the company proved its products on the racetrack just days after Yamaha Motor Company was founded, when the YA-1 won the Mount Fuji Ascent Race at its very first attempt on 10 July.

Spurred on by this success, Yamaha entered its first international race at Catalina, USA in 1958. By now, the company was developing some of the most competitive two-stroke machines, and the decision was made to experience the ultimate test of rider and machine by entering the 250cc RD48 race bike in the World Championship Grand Prix round in France in May 1961. Competing at the highest level put the company firmly on the map and marked the beginning of the brand’s transformation into one of the world’s most successful and innovative motorcycle manufacturers.

Just two years after Yamaha’s debut GP, Fumio Ito took the brand’s first ever GP win on the RD56 at the Belgian Grand Prix, and the company has never looked back since that day. 1964 saw Yamaha win its first World Championship as well as its first Constructor’s title with Phil Read in the 250cc class, the first of many victories in that decade. It was the beginning of an incredible journey for everyone involved in the company’s race programme, and during the past 60 years Yamaha has established itself as one of the most successful manufacturers with over 500 Grand Prix race wins, along with 38 rider titles, 37 constructor titles and 7 team titles.

Speed block: Yamaha’s historic racing colours

In 1964 the competition department debuted their 250cc Grand Prix racer with a new white fairing with a solid red stripe and red front fender. It proved to be a good omen, and factory rider Phil Read went on to win Yamaha’s first ever world title.

This bold, simple and dynamic red/white colour scheme soon established itself as the instantly-recognisable Yamaha look in Grand Prix road racing, and was the forerunner to Yamaha speed block: arguably the most famous and best-loved colour scheme ever featured on a racing motorcycle.

A white fairing with red speed block rapidly established itself as the definitive Yamaha racing colour scheme in Europe for the next two decades right through to the Rainey and Lawson era. The incredible public reaction to the recent unveiling of the factory M1 with its special 60th Anniversary speed block colours demonstrates that it is one of the company’s most evocative colour schemes that is popular with riders and fans of all ages. Simple, dynamic, timeless and instantly recognisable, speed block will forever be associated with Yamaha and its highly successful GP campaigns from a very special era in the company’s history.

New R-Series World GP 60th Anniversary models

To celebrate Yamaha’s long and illustrious Grand Prix racing history, the company has created a World GP 60th Anniversary livery for the 2022 R1, R7, R3 and R125 models.

Just like Yamaha’s famous World Championship winning machinery, the World GP 60th Anniversary R1, R7, R3 and R125 feature pure white bodywork with a strong horizontal red stripe and white vertical lines creating the red speed block. This authentic race bike colour scheme features an all-red front fender and gold-coloured wheels just like winning Yamaha’s factory bikes, and this timeless look is completed with a yellow front number plate, an anniversary emblem and a red stripe running along the top of the fuel tank and the tail.

Since Yamaha made its GP debut in 1961, the company has achieved over 500 Grand Prix race wins with legendary riders including Read, Ivy, Saarinen, Agostini, Roberts, Lawson, Rainey, Lorenzo and Rossi, and more recently Quartararo – and these historic racing colours highlight the connection between Yamaha’s race bikes and every R-Series model.

World GP 60th Anniversary model highlights

White bodywork with red speed block graphics

Special 60th Anniversary emblem

Red stripe along top of tank and tail

Red front fender

Yellow front number plate

Golden wheels

R1 World GP 60th Anniversary highlights

998cc, 200PS, crossplane, 4-cylinder engine

Highly advanced electronic control systems

6-axis IMU with Gyro/G sensors for 3D motion data

Power Delivery Modes (PWR)

Banking sensitive Traction Control (TCS) / Slide Control (SCS)

Quick Shift System (QSS)

Two-mode brake control (BC) cornering ABS

Three-mode Engine Brake Management (EBM) system

Ride-by-wire APSG throttle

Short wheelbase aluminium Deltabox frame

Upward truss type swingarm/magnesium rear frame

Magnesium wheels and 17-litre aluminium fuel tank

Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD instruments

M1-style bodywork

R7 World GP 60th Anniversary highlights

Compact, high-torque, 689cc, CP2 crossplane technology engine

Ultra-compact design with pure R-Series DNA

Highly aerodynamic full fairing with aluminium lower cover

High specification inverted 41 mm front forks

Link-type Monocross rear suspension with newly designed shock

A&S clutch

Lightweight tubular frame with aluminium centre brace for tuned chassis rigidity

Clip-on handlebars and lightweight rearsets with stylish heel guards

Sporty and adaptable tucked-in riding position

Aggressive R-Series twin-eye face with LED position lights

Powerful central LED headlight

Lightweight 10-spoke cast alloy wheels

Radial mount front brake calipers with Brembo radial master cylinder

Supersport cockpit design with full LCD instruments

Central M-shaped front air duct

Powerful 298 mm front and 245 mm rear brakes

Slimline 13-litre fuel tank with deeply sculpted knee indents

R-series style tail

120/70 front tyre, 190/55 rear tyre

R3 World GP 60th Anniversary highlights

Ultimate Yamaha lightweight supersport

High-revving 321cc inline 2-cylinder liquid cooled DOHC 4-valve EU5 engine

Compact and lightweight, high-tensile tubular steel chassis

Radical M1 MotoGP® inspired styling

R1 style dual LED headlamps and position lamps

Sculpted fuel tank and low handlebars for excellent sports ergonomics

37 mm inverted front forks and Monocross rear shock

Multi-function LCD instruments with easy-to-read displays

Refined performance with outstanding reliability and excellent economy

Balanced 50/50 weight distribution for agile handling

R-series DNA

R125 World GP 60th Anniversary highlights

High-tech 125 cc EU5 engine with Variable Valve Actuation

Excellent combustion efficiency

Compact Deltabox frame

Lightweight aluminum swingarm

Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch for optimum controllability

R-series LED twin-eye body design

11-litre fuel tank

M1 MotoGP-inspired cockpit layout

High-visibility LCD instruments

Sporty and comfortable riding position

Wide 140-section rear tire

Outstanding braking performance

Availability and price

Deliveries of the R-Series World GP 60th Anniversary models to European Yamaha dealers will commence from November 2021. Prices vary per region, please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

2022 R-Series

The R-Series offers a wide choice of supersport models each one of them designed and built with Yamaha’s sharply focused “no-compromise” philosophy that makes this race-bred line up the most exciting of all.

R1M

Equipped with Öhlins Electronic Racing Suspension (ERS) and featuring an impressive specification that includes the most advanced electronic control technology as well as lightweight carbon bodywork, the R1M is Yamaha’s definitive track bike. For 2022 this iconic high performance supersport motorcycle will be available in a new Icon Performance colour.

R1

With super-aggressive, M1-inspired styling combined with a lightweight chassis, high tech electronics and a 998cc EU5 crossplane engine, the R1 is always ready to get the adrenaline flowing. Available in a new duo-tone Icon Blue with dark matte blue colour option.

R3

Featuring an aggressively styled MotoGP®-inspired fairing, dual LED headlights and 37 mm KYB inverted front forks, the R3 is Yamaha’s ultimate supersport lightweight.

This high-revving 321cc A2-licence motorcycle is the ideal step up for those riders graduating from the R125, and is the perfect preparation for the next move on up to the R7.

For 2022 the R3 engine is fully EU5 compliant, and the shape of the fairing’s lower cowl has been adapted to accommodate the new catalyser. The R3 will be available in a new Icon Blue colour, which features a duo-tone finish consisting of a mixture of Icon Blue and dark matte blue for an even more sporty appearance, that reinforces the R-Series family look. The second colour for the R3 is Yamaha Black, giving the bike a stylish and dynamic look.

R125

Built to the same high standards as every R-Series, the R125 gives every rider the chance to become a part of R/World. Equipped with R1-inspired bodywork and a compact Deltabox frame – as well as a high-efficiency EU5 engine and high-specification suspension and brakes, the R125 is the ultimate lightweight supersport. Available in a new duo-tone Icon Blue with dark matte blue colour option.

Availability and price

The R1M, R1, R3 and R125 models will become available from European Yamaha dealers from December 2021. Prices vary per region, please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information. For the R1, R3 and R125 models there will be two colour options available: the new duo-tone Icon Blue colour option, as well as Yamaha Black. The R1M comes in the new carbon-and-black Icon Performance colour featuring blue accents and blue wheels.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha’s extensive line-up of Genuine Accessories covers a constantly evolving range of items, and features performance, cosmetic and protection products as well as GYTR® Performance parts and Yamalube lubricants. These products have been developed specifically for the R-Series models, for both track riders and road-oriented customers. By always insisting on Genuine Yamaha Accessories, every rider can be sure of the high quality and perfect fit of every accessory item.

GYTR® Performance Parts

Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR®) is the company’s in-house specialist parts division that develops high-tech performance parts, kits and accessories specifically for Yamaha motorcycles. GYTR works closely with Yamaha’s factory race teams and test riders, enabling them to develop a wide range of high-quality products for the R-Series models, for customers to personalise their motorcycle and enhance its performance.

Yamaha Genuine Clothing

The Yamaha Paddock Blue apparel collection has a vast choice of leisure wear items, and there is also a selection of CE-approved riding gear. Manufactured from the latest sports fabrics, this premium quality casual wear and riding gear is designed to look and feel good in every situation. And completed with a choice of several novelties and luggage items, the full Paddock Blue collection has just about everything you need to show your passion to Yamaha’s R/World.

World GP 60th Anniversary Clothing

To complement the new R-Series World GP 60th Anniversary editions Yamaha is launching a limited capsule collection, the new World GP 60th Anniversary clothing collection. Inspired by the iconic “speedblock” livery that was made famous by Yamaha’s winning race teams in the 1970s, this dedicated collection features the historic white and red design and consists of a special World GP 60th Anniversary t-shirt, hoodie, softshell and cap.

MyGarage app

Using MyGarage it’s so easy for customers to create a virtual R-Series and fit a wide range of different accessories before making a final decision on what suits their requirements and budget. The accessorised Yamaha can be viewed from any angle in 3D, and different items can be added and removed easily during the build. Once finalised the accessory list can be sent to the Yamaha dealer for fitment to a new or used machine.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories, GYTR® Performance Parts, Paddock Blue apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

