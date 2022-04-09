Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Garcia won by more than four seconds in the opening race of the season.

Starting form pole position, Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) took the first win of the 2022 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship. The Spanish rider claimed his first win since Magny-Cours 2020. Garcia won from pole position and claimed the fastest lap, becoming the first rider to score a pole-fastest lap-win hat-trick since Ana Carrasco at Donington Park in 2018. “It was an amazing day. Pole position and then the race was perfect. It was a bit difficult to manage the big gap, I tried to stay always in the same lap time, and I hope to repeat tomorrow.”

Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) finished in second place, claiming his second podium in the category after Barcelona ’21; “I’m very happy. The race was very difficult because of the wind. This is my first podium of the season in WorldSSP300, so I’m very happy. It was difficult to ride on my own, in the last two laps I did some mistakes and I think it’s more difficult to finish the race because it’s difficult to stay focus. Tomorrow, I think I can fight for the victory.”

Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) recovered from starting 25th to finish 3rd, claiming his first WorldSSP300 podium: “It’s a perfect start of the season even though the Superpole was quite bad with 25th position. We knew we had a good pace for the weekend, but we were not expecting to be that good to fight for a podium. From the start, the KTM was quite good, I recovered five positions from the start and again more positions on the straight. I think tomorrow it’s possible to fight again for the podium, if there is a big group fighting.”

Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) finished in fourth for Kawasaki while his teammate at MTM Kawasaki, Yuta Okaya, was fifth just a tenth behind. Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) completed the top six despite running in the lead group before his Long Lap Penalty.

WorldSSP300 Results Race 1

1. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing)

2. Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) +4.479s

3. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +9.236s

4. Victor Steeman (MTM Kawasaki) +9.281s

5. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +9.388s

6. Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) +9.862s

Championship standings (after Race 1 – Round 1)

1. Marc Garcia (ESP) Yamaha (25 points)

2. Alvaro Diaz (ESP) Yamaha (20 points)

3. Lennox Lehmann (GER) KTM (16 points)

WorldSSP300 Results Tissot Superpole

1. Marc Garcia (Yamaha MS Racing) 2’06.908s

2. Inigo Iglesias (SMW Racing Team) +0.042s

3. Alvaro Diaz (Arco Motor University Team) +0.265s

