RHL Activities are pleased to announce the 2021 registrations for the ACU British Adult, Youth and WMX Championships are now open.

The 2021 season sees the new combined Championship run across a number of one and two day events, RHL Activities are pleased to be working with the organisers with promoting and raising the profile of the British Championship.

The full details of the 2021 season can be found within the Championship regulations.

To get your registration in for the season head over to www.rhlactivities.com

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities commented “We are pleased to be announcing our plans for the 2021 season. It’s RHL’s first season being the promoters of the Adult British Championship and we are looking forward to working with the organisers whom have signed up to run a round of the series in 2021. In the coming weeks we will be announcing further information on the plans.”

Stay tuned for further announcements in the coming weeks on www.rhlactivities.com or www.mxgb.co.uk

