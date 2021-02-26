The Italian Company’s Middleweight Class Entry Meets Homologation Requirements And Will Join The Grid In 2021.

MotoAmerica, the premier motorcycle road racing series in North America, is pleased to announce that the 2021 Aprilia RS 660 has met the AMA’s homologation requirements and is approved to compete in the 2021 MotoAmerica Twins Cup Championship.

“We are excited to have Aprilia race in our Twins Cup series with its new RS 660,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “Our tech department has worked hard with Aprilia to make this happen while ensuring that the Twins Cup class continues to have parity between the manufacturers. We can’t wait to get to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and see how it all stacks up on the racetrack. This is going to be an exciting season in all our classes and the addition of the Aprilia in Twins Cup will be fun to watch.”

Of the 32 MotoAmerica Twins Cup races held in the three-year history of the class, Suzuki has won 20, Yamaha 10 and Ducati two. Suzuki has captured the title in all three seasons with Chris Parrish (2018), Alex Dumas (2019) and Rocco Landers (2020).

The Aprilia RS 660 will be required to meet balancing requirements set forth by MotoAmerica and the AMA from and including the opening round of the series at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, April 30-May 2. Those requirements are as follows:

Cylinders must be the originally fitted and homologated part with no modification

Pistons must be the originally fitted and homologated part with no modification

Piston Rings must be the originally fitted and homologated part with no modification. All piston rings must be fitted

Piston Pins and Clips must be the originally fitted and homologated part with no modification

Connecting Rods must be the originally fitted and homologated part with no modification. Rod bolts are free

Cylinder Liner is free

“The RS 660 represents a new era of motorcycles for us at Aprilia,” said Mario Di Maria, President and CEO of Piaggio Group Americas. “Today, we are very happy to offer the opportunity to American teams to race in the MotoAmerica Twins Cup with this incredible machine. The racetrack is and always will be the home of Aprilia, and the RS 660 reflects very well the origins of the brand, capable of winning 54 World titles while building motorcycles for very passionate riders. We look forward to starting this new adventure, giving a unique opportunity to a new generation of racers and hopefully champions too.”

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

*March 30-31 Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas

April 30-May 1 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pitt Race Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

*Dunlop Tire Test (all classes)

