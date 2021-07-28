After two spectacular and hotly fought rounds at Le Mans and Estoril, the race for the 2021 FIM EWC title is wide open. With only a small points difference separating the favourites at the top of the provisional standings, the Bol d’Or on the Paul Ricard circuit on 18 and 19 September is set to be a high-pressure race.

With 65 points maximum available to win at the Bol d’Or, the 2021 FIM EWC world standings could once again be shaken up at Le Castellet.

The 24 Heures Motos saw Yoshimura SERT Motul triumph and the 12 Hours of Estoril ended with a victory for F.C.C. TSR Honda France. But Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar now lead the provisional standings after finishing both times on the 2nd step of the podium, ahead of F.C.C. TSR Honda France, le BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team (3rd in the first two races), and Yoshimura SERT Motul. The four teams are within 11 points of each other. Just behind them is VRD Igol Experiences. The top independent team amid the factory outfits, they are ahead of ERC Endurance-Ducati, who finished 7th and 8th in the first two races of the season, and YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team, who are being dogged by bad luck despite performances that always take them to the front of the race.

A high-energy Bol d’Or with spectators

The 24-hour race on the Paul Ricard circuit on 18 and 19 September will be a high-energy contest with each team chasing their particular goals.

The Kawasaki team will fight to stay in the lead. F.C.C. TSR Honda France want to move up in the world standings. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team are still working to claim their first FIM EWC win. Yoshimura SERT Motul have to get things back on track after two crashes at Estoril. VRD Igol Experiences continue to be the top independent team capable of finishing on the podium. ERC Endurance-Ducati are continuing to develop their Panigale to turn it into the perfect Endurance machine. YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team will get to Le Castellet gunning for the win because victory at any cost is their only possible strategy.

All in all, it looks set to be an exceptional race with other teams such as Wójcik Racing Team, Moto Ain, Tati Team Beringer Racing and Bolliger Team Switzerland also expected to be in the leading pack.

The energy will be there from the fans too. The 2021 Bol d’Or is scheduled to take place on 18 and 19 September with spectators back in attendance, a first since the start of the coronavirus crisis in early 2020.

