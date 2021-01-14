2021 British Superbike Calendar – Updated 14th January 2021

The opening round of the 2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship will now take place on the second Bank Holiday weekend in May (29/30/31) at Oulton Park, following an alteration to the testing schedule and the first event on the provisional calendar.

MSVR has made these changes to occupy dates that would have traditionally featured the major international road races.

2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship – Revised Official Test Dates:

13 April Donington Park

28/29 April Silverstone (tbc)

11/12/13 May Snetterton

19 May Oulton Park

2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship – Revised Round 1 Date:

29/30/31 May (Bank Holiday weekend) Oulton Park

All other dates remain as per the previously published provisional calendar.

UPDATED 2021 Bennetts British Superbike Championship provisional calendar:

1 May 29-31 Oulton Park 2 June 4-6 Thruxton 3 June 18-20 Snetterton 300 4 July 9-11 Knockhill 5 July 23-25 Brands Hatch GP 6 August 6-8 Donington Park National 7 August 20-22 Cadwell Park 8 September 10-12 Silverstone National 9 September 17-19 Oulton Park 10 October 1-3 Donington Park GP 11 October 15-17 Brands Hatch GP

Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs commented: “We have made a slight adjustment to the 2021 calendar, but I am pleased to say that the 2021 season will remain scheduled to begin at Oulton Park on a May Bank Holiday weekend, by simply moving to the date later in the month. All of the other ten rounds remain unchanged from the published provisional calendar.

“We had already taken a cautious approach with a May start date to the 2021 season to leave dates available for the North West 200. However with this now unlikely to take place during that time, this adjustment to our calendar means we can lose what would have been a four week dormant phase, and condense the gap between Bennetts BSB events.

“As a result of this change, the official test schedule has been altered accordingly to assist our teams to make the best preparation possible for the start of the new season.”

