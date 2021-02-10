Infront Moto Racing would like to inform on the updates to the provisional 2021 calendar of the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Due to the current situation worldwide in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, the racing calendar will see the FIM Motocross World Championship kickstart later than originally planned, with the first Grand Prix scheduled for the 23rd of May in Oss with the MXGP of the Netherlands.

While we had originally planned to begin the year in with the MXGP of Oman on April 3rd, the Omani Grand Prix has been postponed to 2022, while the MXGP of Italy, MXGP of Portugal and the MXGP of Germany will be moved from April/May to October.

Other changes include two new venues that will host the two Indonesian rounds. The MXGP of Asia will head to the picturesque Borobudur on the 4th of July, while the MXGP of Indonesia will take place in Bali on the 11thof July.

Furthermore, the MXGP of China has been re-scheduled on November the 7th, with a venue to be announced as well as the MXGP of Argentina set to be held on November the 21st in an exciting new track to be announced.

The goal for the 2021 season is to finally welcome back spectators and to be able to do so in a safe and responsible way; certain changes had to be made following the current evolution of the pandemic.

While several of the Grand Prix’s have moved around, other events including the FIM SNX World Championship, scheduled on the 9th and 10th April in Rovaniemi in Finland, along with the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship held on the 31st July and 1st August in Megalopolis in Greece, as well as the FIM-E Motocross of European Nations, scheduled for the 18th and 19th of September in Riola Sardo in Italy, will all go ahead as planned.

Additionally, we are excited to welcome back the highly anticipated Monster Energy FIM Motocross ofNations in 2021, taking place on the 26th of September. While originally the best off road event of the season was due to be held in Imola, the Italian venue will not host the MXoN this year, with a new location to be announced shortly.

We thank you all for your continued support and understand, as MXGP remain committed to bringing you another wonderful season of racing!

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here