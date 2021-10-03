2021 Champion Huertas Breaks Away To End Title-winning Campaign With Victory

The Spanish rider was crowned Champion on Saturday and followed that up with a resounding victory in the final race of the season

The final race of the 2021 FIM Supersport 300 World Championship provided some of the same drama and excitement at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve as the rest of the season has as newly-crowned Champion Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) claimed victory in Race 2 for the Motul Portuguese Round in a typically-frantic encounter to round out the 2021 campaign.

The first half of the 13-lap race involved riders looking to try to break away but it was the 2021 Champion, Huertas, who was able to do so with just a handful of laps to go, extending his lead at the start of the penultimate lap to more than two seconds as he ended the season in scintillating style for his sixth victory of a record-breaking season; decorated in a special gold livery on his Kawasaki machine and his helmet. Huertas’ victory was the 25th for Spain in the Championship, as well as the eighth of his career which equals teammate Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) from 2020.

British rider Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) had challenged for the title in 2021 but an injury sustained in Catalunya derailed his title aspirations, but he was able to secure second in the Championship after finishing second in Race 2 after Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) retired from the race following a late-race crash which forced the 2020 Champion out of the race, with Buis taking third in the Championship. Bahattin Sofuoglu (Biblion Yamaha Motoxracing) had crossed the line in third place but was given a three-second time penalty in lieu of a Long Lap Penalty after it was deemed he had being riding irresponsibly, meaning he was classified in 17th place, while Iñigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) claimed third place.

P1 Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

“Out of all the wins this year, this one feels incredible because I was trying all year to go alone in a race. Finally, I managed it here. I am really happy with my results and also to finish the year like this, being World Champion on Saturday and finishing first on Sunday like this, is incredible.”

P2 Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki)

“It’s been a tough old season. I’ve been injured the past couple of rounds so it’s nice to come back, after so many races I’ve missed, to still be second in the Championship. I can’t thank my team enough; it’s been an amazing two years with them and I wish them luck for the future. I’m going to miss them a lot.”

WorldSSP300 Results Race 2

1. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +2.077s

3. Iñigo Iglesias (SMW Racing) +2.196s

4. Yuta Okaya (MTM Kawasaki) +3.049s

5. Dirk Geiger (Fusport – RT Motorsports by SKM – Kawasaki) +3.100s

6. Koen Meuffels (MTM Kawasaki) +3.586s

Championship Standings (after Race 2, Round 11)

1. Adrian Huertas (ESP) Yamaha (255 points)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (GBR) Kawasaki (189 points)

3. Jeffrey Buis (NED) Kawasaki (174 points)

