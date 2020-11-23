Suzuki has revealed new colours for its 2021, Euro5-compliant 650 V-twin ranges, with updates to the ever-popular V-Strom 650 and SV650 machines.

The adventure-ready V-Strom 650XT, with spoked wheels and handguards plus traction control and low RPM assist, comes in a fresh version of Suzuki’s motocross yellow, complete with gold rims, paying homage to the off-road racing from the Japanese manufacturer.

Gold rims also adorn a new white edition, with gold and black accents on the tank, while a new black and red version plus a grey and blue model are also available.

The standard V-Strom 650 will come in red, white, and grey in 2021.

The middleweight naked SV650 is available in gloss black next year with a gold frame, or for those looking to stand out further from the crowd, a white model comes with a striking red frame and red wheels and black seat unit. Another matt black option is offset by a blue frame and blue wheels.

With dropped bars, a headlight cowling, and ribbed seat as standard, the café race-inspired SV650X comes in gloss black with a gold frame, but also swaps the chrome tipped exhaust and silver footrest hangers of the standard machine for all black items.

The 2021 V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 650XT plus both variants of the SV650 are available in dealerships from January.

Visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk for more information on Suzuki’s current model range.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



