2021 Fim Enel Motoe™ World Cup Entry List

18 riders representing 10 countries will battle it out this season, including 2020 Cup winner Jordi Torres (Pons Racing 40) as he prepares to defend the throne. 2019 winner and 2020 runner-up Matteo Ferrari (Trentino Gresini MotoE) also returns, as does third overall Dominique Aegerter (Dynavolt Intact GP). There are some interesting move for fellow riders of experience too as race winner Eric Granado switches to One Energy Racing and Alessandro Zaccone heads for Octo Pramac MotoE.

The likes of Mattia Casadei (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse), Lukas Tulovic (Tech3 E-Racing), Maria Herrera (Openbank Aspar Team) and Xavier Cardelus (Avintia Esponsorama Racing) also remain on the grid, and there are some exciting new – and well-known – faces too.

Yonny Hernandez joins Octo Pramac MotoE as the popular Colombian makes a return to the Grand Prix paddock, and Hikari Okubo will be putting his WorldSSP experience to the test in a new challenge with Avant Ajo MotoE. Miquel Pons and Kevin Zannoni join LCR E-Team, Fermin Aldeguer will race as Herrera’s teammate at Openbank Aspar, Andrea Mantovani partners Ferrari at Trentino Gresini MotoE, Corentin Perolari joins Tulovic at Tech3 E-Team and Portuguese rider Andre Pires joins the ranks of Avintia Esponsorama Racing. How will the rookies get on? With a mix of backgrounds – and seeing the success of the likes of Torres on his debut – it will be another exciting year.

There is one name that remains to be confirmed at Pons Racing 40 as the team get ready to expand for 2021 and run two Energica Ego Corsas.

