The final calendar for the 2021 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship can now be confirmed. The 2021 season will comprise a total of 18 Grands Prix, with no more events to be added.

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports therefore regret to confirm the cancellation of the Gran Premio de la República Argentina due to force majeure. The event was previously postponed, but the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, logistical restrictions and prior infrastructure damage have obliged the cancellation.

MotoGP™ looks forward to returning to Termas de Rio Hondo in April 2022 to greet the incredible fans who flock to the venue from across South America, with all parties working towards extending the collaboration for further years.

The name of the second Grand Prix at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, set to take place from the 22nd to the 24th of October 2021, can also be announced. The event will be the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, with helmet manufacturer and long-term partner of MotoGP™, Nolan, taking top billing. The official name of the event is therefore the Gran Premio Nolan del Made in Italy e dell’Emilia-Romagna.

In addition, the dates of the first pre-season test for 2022 are now confirmed. The Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto will host a two-day Official Test for the MotoGP™ class on the 18th and 19th of November 2021.

Official track action will then resume with the Sepang Shakedown Test from the 31st of January 2022, as previously announced.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

