2021 Honda Cb1000r 5four

Honda has never been afraid to apply its technology, engineering and imagination to create motorcycles that inhabit new spaces in the marketplace. The CB1000R is one such bike.

Introduced in 2018, born under the banner of ‘Neo Sports Café,’ it’s a fusion of Sport Naked and bare-boned Café Racer inspirations. Combining more with less, the CB1000R gives its rider a huge amount of usable engine performance with the control of a super sports machine. Whichever way it’s approached – aesthetics, emotions, performance or technology – the CB1000R has proved itself a hard motorcycle to ignore.

With aggressively updated styling for 2021, the CB1000R caught the eye of 5Four motorcycles’ Guy Willison, the man behind the beautiful 2019 CB1100 RS 5Four. Guy is a professional bike designer and builder who has found two-wheeled TV fame on The Motorbike Show (among other programmes). As he explains, he could not resist the chance to move on to a new creation for Honda UK:

“Now here is an already fabulous bike crying out for the 5Four treatment. An obvious starting point? The rear. The 5Four tail tidy has no exterior bracketry so the lines are clean. We’ve also fitted a slim LED rear light enabling the number plate to be mounted as high as possible revealing the whole of the rear tyre. The 5Four composite fairing has been designed to flow with the existing lines of the bike and offer some respite from the elements for the rider and carries an individually numbered Limited Edition badge. Each bike comes with a fantastic Racefit titanium Growler X exhaust to enhance the single sided swingarm and beautiful new for 2021 spoked wheels; we’ve also fitted black adjustable dog-leg levers with anodized red adjusters and billet mirrors. The supple leather seat has been hand-stitched in the trademark 5Four diamond-padded pattern and, for the paint, we’ve brought the Works Hondas of old bang-up-to-date with stunning candy red, blue and pearl white. The tank also wears a lovingly hand-painted Honda racing logo. We’re so proud of the CB1000R 5Four – and it’s as good to ride as it is to look at!”

The base for the CB1000R 5Four is a standard 2021 CB1000R with quickshifter fitted. Each will be one of a limited production run with every bike individually numbered. The OTR price is £16,954.

Ordering a CB1000R 5Four is easy. A call to a local Honda dealer with a deposit secures a place in line; Honda will then confirm an estimated delivery date with the dealer as well as the number of the bike.

Honda Finance can also offer finance in the form of a Hire Purchase, Vehicle Purchase Loan or Personal Contract Purchase agreement with Honda Finance Europe Plc; full terms and conditions are available from the Honda dealer.

For more information on the new CB1000R 5Four including video content, please click on the link below:

https://www.honda.co.uk/engineroom/bikes/cb1000r54-2021

HONDA CB1000R 5Four MODIFICATIONS AT A GLANCE

Evocative Honda Endurance-inspired paintwork in candy red, blue and pearl white

Custom-made composite front headlight fairing

Individually numbered limited edition badge

Hand-painted Honda tank logo

Handstitched diamond pattern leather seat with laser-etched 5Four logo

Custom-made tail tidy with reflector mount for 7”x5” show plate and standard number plate

Slimline LED rear light

Racefit* titanium Growler-X exhaust with laser-etched 5Four/Racefit logos

LSL dog-leg brake and clutch levers, and mirrors

Signed certificate of authenticity

Option to have Guy Willison’s signature painted on the tailpiece

*For circuit use only.

Technical specifications and appearance of CB1000R models can be subject to change at any time

Representative Finance Example:



PCP Terms and Conditions:

New retail CB1000R (All Models, All Variants) orders from 4 August 2021 to 30 November 2021 and registered by 30 November 2021. Subject to model and colour availability.

