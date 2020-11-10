2021 Honda Nc750x

One of Europe’s favourite all-rounders gets a well-rounded evolution: more power for the engine, plus higher redline and revised gearbox ratios, which come hand-in-hand with Throttle By Wire management, 3 riding modes and refined, expanded Honda Selectable Torque Control. Its renowned fuel efficiency is maintained, and a full 6kg has been shaved from the kerb weight. A redesigned frame is clothed in sharper-edged styling, the unique up-front storage compartment is usefully larger and seat height 30mm lower. The Dual Clutch Transmission variant continues to offer a technology unique to Honda on two wheels. A new screen, LED lighting and LCD dash round out the update.

Introduction

Since its introduction in 2012* the NC750X has enjoyed consistent popularity throughout Europe. Reasons for the success are several: a ground-breaking, torque-laden, fuel-sipping twin-cylinder engine, a relaxed, roomy riding position with wide handlebars and comfortable seat, compliant suspension and distinctive adventure styling all play their part.

The storage compartment (where the fuel tank would normally be), capable of holding a full-face helmet and Honda’s unique Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) that over half of European customers chose in 2019 are further features that set the NC750X apart.

Viewed as a whole, the NC750X’s qualities combine to create a motorcycle which functions superbly. And for all types of riding – commuting, touring and simply for pleasure – it has proved a motorcycle with compelling all-round appeal.

Honda has taken care to continuously evolve the NC750X’s successful (and unique) formula, with several upgrades over the years. For 2014 it gained 75cc, going from 670 to 745cc; for 2016 a new more adventurous aesthetic, new instruments, DCT upgrades and LED lighting were added; for 2018 two-level Honda Selectable Torque Control and a 35kW version arrived.

Now for 2021, Honda are building on its core strengths of practicality, do-it-all comfort and handling composure, improving all three. At the same time, there’s also more spirited engine performance, with an injection of extra torque and a boost of top-end zap, with a raised redline. The addition of electronic riding modes completes a polished package.

*As the NC700X

Model Overview

2kW more peak power for the NC750X’s EURO5-spec engine, plus an extra 600rpm to the redline are the headline changes, thanks to work on valve timing and intake/exhaust efficiency. Shorter ratios for first, second and third gears smarten response while a slipper clutch reduces lever load and keeps the ride smooth on rapid downshifts.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) brings with it adjustable engine character through 3 default rider modes – RAIN, STANDARD and SPORT plus a customisable USER mode. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) now has a finer level of input over 3 levels, while the Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) option features Automatic shifting schedules that integrate with the riding modes, as well as USER control.

The other attention-grabber is the 6kg weight loss, thanks to a new frame and detail improvements around the engine and bodywork. There’s also a sharper, more minimalist edge to the bodywork, with fresh style for both LED headlight, taillight and rear indicators, while the redesigned storage space grows in volume and usability. Seat height is reduced 30mm, the screen offers more wind protection and a new LCD dash is an attractive addition.

The 2021 NC750X will be available in the following colour options:

Grand Prix Red NEW

Mat Ballistic Black Metallic

Pearl Glare White

Glint Wave Blue Metallic

Key Features

3.1 Engine

Throttle By Wire and an extra 3kW peak power: 43.1kW with 69Nm torque

Shorter first three gear ratios for sportier feel, plus an extra 600rpm to the redline

Slipper clutch reduces lever load 20%, manages rear wheel on down changes

EURO5 compliant, with 28.3km/l possible (WMTC mode)

35kW A2 licence version available

The design of the NC750X’s liquid-cooled, SOHC 8-valve parallel twin-cylinder engine ensures punchy performance in the low-to-mid range. Its relatively long-stroke architecture and specially shaped combustion chamber combine with the high-inertial mass crankshaft to produce large amounts of effortless torque from very low rpm. A forward cant brings the centre of gravity down for optimum stability. Through the course of its 2021 update it is now 1.2kg lighter than before.

Also for 2021, thanks to a finely balanced delay to valve timing (which also now differs between the two cylinders), plus addition of Throttle By Wire (TBW) and improvements to the exhaust, the engine makes more power and revs harder for longer to the new 7,000rpm redline. Alongside the power hike it holds onto an increased torque output for longer above 5,000rpm.

Peak power is raised 3kW to 43.1kW @ 6,750rpm, with maximum torque of 69Nm @ 4,750rpm. Hand in hand with the performance hike are shorter gear ratios over first, second and third gears (for both manual and DCT) improving standing start and roll-on acceleration through each gear. From 30 km/h the NC750X will cover 20m in 1.7s and 50m in 3.2s; at 60km/h the engine is turning at just 2,500rpm. Fourth, fifth and sixth gears are now slightly taller, for maximum fuel efficiency.

For A2 licence holders a 35kW version is available, which can be easily converted to the full power version by a Honda dealer at the appropriate time. Equally, it is also possible to restrict the full power version to 35kW at a Honda dealer by replacing the standard throttle body and remapping the ECU.

Twin balancers counteract vibration from higher rpm inertia, for an engine that is not only smooth-running, but has a distinctive ‘throb’ thanks to its 270° crank and uneven firing intervals. Bore and stroke is set at 77 x 80mm. Where possible, components are made to do more than one job: the camshaft drives the water pump, while one of the balancer shafts drives the oil pump. By keeping the number of parts to a minimum in this way, the engine is kept light, efficient and reliable.

The addition of a slipper clutch for 2021 reduces lever load by 20% and manages rear-wheel lock up under fast down changes of the manual 6-speed gearbox while decelerating.

A lightweight pentagon-shaped muffler uses two chambers joined by a hole-punched link pipe, which works with a final resonator chamber to create a deep, distinctive sound and exhaust pulse. The built-in catalyser has a two-layer structure for cleaner emissions.

The NC750X engine sips fuel ­– with a measured consumption of 28.3km/l (WMTC mode) providing a near 400km range from the 14.1-litre underseat fuel tank – and is now EURO5 compliant.

3.2 Engine Electronics

Throttle By Wire delivers 3 default riding modes, plus USER customisation

Honda Selectable Torque Control features much finer control, and 3 levels of intervention

With TBW now managing engine performance and character there are 3 modes for the rider to choose from for various riding conditions. Mode selection is managed between the left-hand switchgear and the LCD display.

SPORT gives more aggressive delivery of engine power and braking, with low HSTC intervention and DCT mode 4.

RAIN delivers engine power and braking least aggressively, has high HSTC intervention and Level 1 for the DCT shift pattern.

STANDARD delivers a balanced middle point for engine power delivery, engine braking and HSTC intervention, plus mode 2 for the DCT.

USER offers custom options of low/medium/high for delivery of engine power and engine braking, low/medium/high/off for HSTC, and four different shift patterns for DCT.

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) is fitted as standard on both the manual and DCT NC750X. It now offers much softer, finer control as it manages rear wheel torque thanks to TBW, over 3 levels as opposed to 2:

Level 1 allows the minimum intervention for some rear wheel spin – on gravel or dirt for instance, and its level of control is reduced from the previous design.

Level 2 is the default setting and provides confidence-inspiring traction for general riding conditions.

Level 3 provides maximum control for slippery roads.

HSTC can also be switched OFF.

3.3 Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Differing shifting schedules employed depending on riding mode selected

USER mode allows choice of 4 settings

Adaptive Clutch Capability Control gives natural feel

Having arrived on the market on the VFR1200F in 2010, Honda’s unique-in-motorcycling DCT technology is now in its eleventh year of production. Over 140,000 DCT-equipped motorcycles have been sold in Europe since introduction, and 52% of customers chose the DCT option for the NC750X in 2019.

The ‘easy and direct’ DCT technology delivers consistent, seamless gear changes up or down and very quickly becomes second nature in use. It uses two clutches: one for start-up and 1st, 3rd and 5th gears: the other for 2nd, 4th and 6th, with the mainshaft for each clutch located inside the other for compact packaging.

Each clutch is independently controlled by its own electro-hydraulic circuit. When a gear change occurs, the system pre-selects the target gear using the clutch not currently in use. The first clutch is then electronically disengaged as, simultaneously, the second clutch engages.

The result is a consistent, fast and seamless gear change. Furthermore, as the twin clutches transfer drive from one gear to the next with minimal interruption of the drive to the rear wheel, any gear change shock and pitching of the machine is negligible, making the change feel direct as well as smooth. Extra benefits include durability (as the gears cannot be damaged by missing a gear) impossibility of stalling, low stress urban riding, reduced rider fatigue, and extra ‘brain space’ to concentrate more on all other aspects of riding.

With the DCT gearbox, the rider may choose Manual mode, using paddle-style triggers on the left handlebar to change gear, or Automatic mode. In Automatic mode for the NC750X, 4 different shifting schedules operate, with 3 defaults: Level 1 is the most relaxed, and is used within RAIN mode; Levels 2 and 4 shift up at higher rpm and are linked with STANDARD and SPORT riding modes.

Within the USER riding mode, a fourth DCT shift pattern – between those for STANDARD and SPORT in terms of ‘aggressiveness’ can be chosen.

Adaptive Clutch Capability Control is a feature of the NC750X’s DCT and manages the amount of clutch torque transmitted. This adds a natural ‘feathered’ clutch feel when opening or shutting off the throttle for a smoother ride.

3.4 Styling & Equipment

Sharper, more aggressively minimal styling

New LED headlight/taillight, indicators and LCD display

New screen improves wind and weather protection

Larger 23L storage space now holds an adventure-style full-face helmet

The NC750X features a sharpened identity thanks to redrawn, smaller upper and lower fairings accentuated by the muscular fuel tank. A new LED headlight and running lights form a strong frontal signature.

Improving wind and weather protection, the screen is also new. The side panels and side covers are slimmer and, along with the svelte seat unit, are underlined by the exhaust muffler, further emphasising the mass-forward stance. A redesigned LED taillight mirrors the front beam and is matched with LED indicators.

A unique NC feature – the storage area where traditionally the fuel tank sits – increases in volume by 1L to 23L and in the process saves 1kg; its revised internal shape will now hold an adventure style helmet easily. The lid exterior features rugged external rails – useful for mounting a tank bag. The lid’s interior has four hooks to allow rubber straps to assist in organising luggage and make best use of all of the space. New for 2021 is the option to mount a USB-C socket, tucked away on the upper left.

Also new is the full-colour LCD dash, which allows management of the riding modes through the selection switch on the left handlebar. The rear indicators now have an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function: at a minimum speed of 53km/h, with either brake working if negative acceleration of a minimum of 6.0m/s2 is detected, the hazard lights flash to warn other road users a hard stop is in process. At the same speed the threshold is reduced with ABS in play – for wet conditions ­– to a negative acceleration of a minimum 2.5m/s2.

The indicators also auto-cancel; rather than using a simple timer, the system compares front and rear wheel speed difference and calculates when to cancel the indication relative to the situation.

A ‘wave’ key features the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS). If the ID chip embedded in the key and the ID in the Engine Control Unit (ECU) do not match, the engine will not start.

3.5 Chassis

Revised tubular steel diamond frame saves weight and makes space

Kerb weight a full 6kg lighter

Seat height 30mm lower

Shorter travel 41mm Showa Dual Bending Valve front fork and Pro-Link rear monoshock, spring preload adjustable

For an invisible – but major – advance of the NC750X’s chassis Honda’s development engineers started with the tubular steel diamond frame and, through a careful redesign (using varying tube thicknesses and weight) not only saved 1.8kg over the previous model but also freed up more useful space for the storage compartment by relocating the battery and redesigning the airbox. Detail work in all areas of the chassis contributed 1.2kg of weight saving.

Rake remains 27° with trail of 110mm, wheelbase of 1,525mm (1,535mm DCT) and front/rear weight distribution of 48/52. Kerb weight is 214kg (224kg DCT), 6kg lighter. Seat height is also 30mm lower, at 800mm.

The riding position is upright and neutral, with a high viewpoint for enhanced hazard perception. Another advantage of this adventure-style riding position is great low-speed control – combined with the low centre of gravity and generous steering lock, the result is exceptional low-speed handling and balance.

A lower seat height has been achieved by a slight reduction in suspension travel. The 41mm telescopic forks now employ 120mm (from 153.5mm) travel and use Showa Dual Bending Valves, with ratios optimised for both compression and rebound damping. This allows the generation of damping force in precise proportion to piston speed – from the low speed range – improving ride quality and comfort.

The rear monoshock features a spring preload adjuster system with 120mm travel, from 150mm. It operates through Pro-Link that offers an optimised balance of a soft initial stroke, for dealing with low-speed bumps, together with excellent control.

Up front the 320mm wavy disc and two-piston brake caliper deliver plenty of easy-to-modulate stopping power, complemented by the rear 240mm wavy disc and single-piston caliper. Lightweight two-channel ABS provides powerful and confident braking even on slippery or wet road surfaces.

Cast aluminium front and rear wheels – sizes 17 x 3.50-inch and 17 x 4.50-inch – wear 120/70 ZR17 and 160/60 ZR17 tyres. Forged aluminium L-shaped rim valves make checking and adjusting air pressure easier.

Accessories

A full range of Honda Genuine Accessories are available for the NC750X and include:

USB-C charging point for the internal storage area

Resin rear rack

38L / 50L top box with aluminium/colour matched insert option

Pannier stays

Panniers – right 26L/32L, left 33L with aluminium/colour matched insert option

Tall screen

Foot deflectors

Side protector bars finished in Metallic Silver

Fog lights

Heated grips

For more information on Honda Motorcycles UK visit www.honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled 4-stroke 8-valve, SOHC parallel 2-cylinder. EURO5 compliant. Displacement 745cc Bore & Stroke 77mm x 80mm Compression Ratio 10.7: 1 Max. Power Output 43.1kW @6,750rpm Max. Torque 69Nm @ 4,750rpm Oil Capacity 4L FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 14.1 litres Fuel Consumption MT: 28.3km/l (WMTC mode) DCT: 28.3km/l (WMTC mode-Tested in D-Mode) ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity 12V/11AH DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type MT：Wet multiplate clutch DCT: Wet multiplate hydraulic 2-clutch Transmission Type MT: 6-speed Manual Transmission DCT: 6-speed Dual Clutch Transmission Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Diamond; steel pipe CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 2210mm x 846mm x 1330mm Wheelbase MT: 1535mm DCT: 1535mm Caster Angle 27° Trail 110mm Seat Height 800mm Ground Clearance 145mm Kerb Weight MT: 214kg DCT: 224kg SUSPENSION Type Front 41mm telescopic fork, 120mm stroke Type Rear Monoshock damper, Pro-Link swingarm, 120mm travel WHEELS Type Front Multi-spoke cast aluminium Type Rear Multi-spoke cast aluminium Rim Size Front 17M/C x MT3.50 Rim Size Rear 17M/C x MT4.50 Tyres Front 120/70-ZR17M/C (58W) Tyres Rear 160/60-ZR17M/C (69W) BRAKES ABS System Type 2-channel ABS Type Front 320mm single wavy hydraulic disc with 2-piston caliper and sintered metal pads Type Rear 240mm single wavy hydraulic disc with single-piston caliper and resin mold pads INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments Digital speedometer, digital bar-type tachometer, clock, bar-type fuel meter, two trip meters, gear position indicator, ‘instant’ and ‘average’ fuel consumption and coolant temperature warning light. Security System HISS Headlight LED Taillight LED

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice

Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

