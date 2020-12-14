2021 Honda Vision 110

Honda’s everyday scooter has long offered high build quality and fantastic value for money; for the 2021 season it gains a complete style refresh, new instrument panel and Smart Key operation. A next-generation enhanced Smart Architecture Frame (eSAF) reduces kerb weight by 2kg and is matched to a redesigned, more fuel-efficient ‘enhanced Smart Power’ (eSP) engine, which retains its handy Idling Stop feature.

Introduction

The Vision 110, introduced to Europe in 2012, was created to offer reliable, fun mobility at an attractively low price. And, as a machine intended for daily use by a huge range of customers, qualities such as durability, dependability, safety and convenient usability were considered key priorities.

Thanks to its simple, reliable and efficient air-cooled, fuel-injected ‘enhanced Smart Power (eSP) engine’, stable chassis, the safety of Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS) and extensive storage space, the Vision 110 has proved to be a smart and reassuring choice in the crowded entry-level scooter market.

And it builds on a proud heritage. The first Honda scooter, the 1954 Juno K, featured a range of new technology and materials, and was followed four years later by the revolutionary four-stroke Super Cub. With more than 100 million manufactured worldwide, the Super Cub is the best-selling motor vehicle in history – and still going strong today.

Set against ever-increasing customer expectations, it’s time for a brand-new Vision 110. Still using the same base formula set by the outgoing design but even smarter, lighter and ever more useful.

Model Overview

The Vision 110’s contemporary styling update is wrapped around a new, lighter enhanced Smart Architecture Frame (eSAF) and redesigned, more fuel-efficient enhanced Smart Power eSP) air-cooled engine.

New features include Smart Key operation of ignition and seat and a new LCD instrument panel. The 2021 Vision 110 will be available in the following four new colour options:

Pearl Jasmine White

Poseidon Black Metallic

Mat Galaxy Black Metallic

Candy Noble Red

Key Features

3.1 Styling & Equipment

Crisply redesigned body retains practicality of a flat floor

Smart Key operation of ignition and new instrumentation

While it’s designed to be simple, easy transport, that does not mean the Vision 110 lacks a feeling of Honda quality and presence. For its 2021 makeover new styling stem to stern brings it bang up to date, and the common DNA with the rest of Honda’s scooter range is obvious. The updated look features a clear, dynamic character line with clean, elegant surfaces.

Like the iconic SH series, the Vision 110 has an upright posture and useful flat floor; it now also has plentiful under-seat storage volume, at 17.7L.

A Smart Key is also a welcome addition to the specification. Kept in a pocket, it controls both ignition and seat locking, adding genuine convenience in support of busy urban life. New instruments combine analogue speedometer with an LCD information panel.

3.2 Engine

New, more fuel efficient ‘enhanced Smart Power’ two-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine

With Idling Stop, plus EURO5 compliance

The 109.5cc ‘enhanced Smart Power’ (eSP), two-valve air-cooled, fuel-injected SOHC powerplant is completely redesigned for 2021 and is light (weighing just 22kg) tough and efficient. It delivers a healthy [email protected] 7,500rpm, with peak torque of 9.0Nm @ 5,750rpm. Bore and stroke is set at 47 x 63.1mm, with compression ratio of 10:1.

It’s very easy to use, with crisp throttle response perfect for the urban rider. And it sips fuel, with a 5% improvement in efficiency compared to the previous design. A range of over 260km is possible thanks to the ability to return approximately 54.5km/l (WMTC mode) and 4.9L under-seat fuel tank.

Low friction technologies, like the use of double-cog belts, are found throughout and incorporated into the engine’s architecture. The electronically controlled, brushless ACG starter is an integrated component mounted directly on the end of the crankshaft, serving as starter motor and alternator. It spins the engine directly, eliminating any noise from gear engagement or meshing.

Idling Stop automatically stops the engine running after three seconds at idle when the scooter is stationary and the brakes applied, and re-starts it instantly the throttle grip is twisted. It’s seamless in use thanks to ACG and the swing-back system that returns the crank to its position before air intake, and a decompression mechanism that negates cranking resistance from compression.

The Vision 110 engine is also now EURO5 compliant.

3.3 Chassis

All-new, lighter enhanced Smart Architecture Frame

2kg weight removed overall

16-inch front, 14” rear wheel

An advanced, lightweight next-generation enhanced Smart Architecture Frame (eSAF) replaces the tubular steel underbone design of the previous model. Constructed from laser-welded pressed steel, with a carefully engineered rigidity balance, it offers good handling feel, with enhanced stability, ride comfort and durability – perfect for the variety of daily rigours the Vision 110 is designed to endure.

Rake is set at 26° 30’, with 71mm trail and wheelbase of 1,280mm. Kerb weight is 2kg lighter, at 100kg; the overall result is an outstandingly agile and user-friendly scooter for riders of varying experience and abilities.

Sturdy telescopic forks are matched with a compliant rear shock absorber. The cast-aluminium wheels are unchanged in design and mount 80/90-16 and 90/90-14 front and rear tyres.

Up front the 220mm hydraulic disc brake links to a rear 130mm drum via CBS, ensuring smooth and evenly distributed braking force at all times, including hard and emergency stops.

For more information on Honda Motorcycles UK visit www.honda.co.uk/motorcycles.html

Technical Specifications

ENGINE Type Air-cooled 4-stroke SOHC single Engine Displacement (cm³) 109.5cc No. of Valves per Cylinder 2 valve Bore ´ Stroke (mm) 47.0 x 63.1mm Compression Ratio 10:1 Max. Power Output [email protected] 7,500rpm Max. Torque 9.0Nm @ 5,750rpm Oil Capacity 0.8 FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM-FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 4.9L Fuel Consumption 54.5km/litre ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Starter Electric Battery Capacity GTZ6V 5.3Ah MF ACG Output 390w/5,000rpm DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Automatic; centrifugal Transmission Type CVT (V Belt) FRAME Type Tubular Steel Underbone CHASSIS Dimensions (LxWxH) 1,925mm X 686mm X 1,115mm Wheelbase 1,280mm Caster Angle 26° 30’ Trail 71mm Seat Height 785mm Ground Clearance 175mm Kerb Weight 100kg Turning radius 1.8m SUSPENSION Type Front Telescopic Φ31 Type Rear Single damper unit swing arm WHEELS Rim Size Front 16M/C X MT1.85 Rim Size Rear 14M/C X MT1.85 Tyres Front 80/90-16 inch Tyres Rear 90/90-14 inch BRAKES System Type Combined Brake System INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments 12V socket Headlight Bulb Taillight Bulb

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

