Test ride the new KTM 1290 Super Adventure S in iconic locations

The reaction to the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S from journalists and the first lucky owners has been nothing short of amazing. The comprehensive revision of the bike, with 90 per cent of parts being new to the machine, has created an adventure weapon like no other. From the intoxicating power from the V-twin motor and magic carpet ride offered by the new WP semi-active suspension to the standard Adaptive Cruise Control system and the brilliant new TFT screen, praise has been heaped on this headliner.

To enable customers to experience this for themselves, KTM UK has created a series of six dates through June and July where riders can try the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S for themselves to make their own minds up. These venues are in some iconic motorcycling locations and are thus in an environment more conducive to where riders normally enjoy their bikes. Based at a brilliant café at each stop, you can make a full morning, afternoon or all day of it!

2021 KTM ADVENTURE ROADSHOW DATES AND LOCATIONS

5th June – Lillypool Cafe, Near Cheddar, Somerset

You’ll experience the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S on some great roads up, down and around the Mendip Hills, including the legendary Cheddar Gorge. We’re based at the brilliant Lillypool Café, so you can fuel up before you ride off!

12th June, Lakeside Cafe, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Wales

In the heart of the Snowdonia National Park, there are so many great roads to explore on your test ride on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S. The Lakeside Café is on the shore of the water, so a great stop as part of a day on a bike.

25th – 27th June, ABR Festival, Ragley Hall

We’ll be at the ABR Festival, so all ticket holders to the event can join us on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S on a road ride from Ragley Hall that’ll take in some great local roads.

4th July, Squires Cafe, near Leeds, Yorkshire

Squires Café is a classic bike stop, just off the A1M and on the doorstep of some of Yorkshire’s best roads – the ideal environment for the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S.

10th July, Gilks Cafe, Kineton, Warwickshire

This garage has been running since 1904, and now converted into a café, Gilks is perfectly placed to test ride the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S in the Cotswolds.

17th July, Loomies Cafe, Petersfield, Hampshire

This popular rider stop is on the A272 between Winchester and Petersfield, and offers some classic riding routes around the area prime for exploring on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S.

After signing in and having a presentation on the bike and its many useful features, a rider can then head off for a brilliant guided ride on some great roads. They can then ride home with the experience of the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S fresh in the memory – and then head to www.KTM.com to configure a machine of their dreams and get a KTM Finance quote on a new bike!

To guarantee a spot at the time a rider wants, there is a booking system available on the KTM Website . If places are still available on the day, KTM will detail this on social media channels for customers to drop in at the last minute. There are some restrictions on riders in terms of age, how long you have been riding and a limit to points on a license – these are detailed at the above webpage. For more information on the KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S please head here.

