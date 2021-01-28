In view of the ongoing global pandemic and the measures restricting international travel and public gatherings in France, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), the French Motorcycling Federation (FFM) and FIM Endurance World Championship promoter Eurosport Events regret to announce that the 44th Le Mans 24 Hours Motos will take place on 17-18 April 2021 behind closed doors. We shall be accepting entries from competitors from today until 18 March 2021. After several postponements, last year’s race drew 39 machines to the Bugatti circuit.

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM), the French Motorcycling Federation (FFM) and Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship, have agreed to hold this year’s 24 Hours Motos behind closed doors.

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “Regrettably, we shall have to organise the 24 Hours Motos behind closed doors for the second year running. Firstly, my thoughts go out to the fans of the race who will again miss out on the trackside experience. Despite the absence of spectators, the race will go ahead for the sake of the competitors and their sponsors. We sincerely hope that we shall be able to share these great moments in sport together again very soon.”

Jorge Viegas, President of the International Motorcycling Federation: “Despite a second year without spectators, I am sure that the edition of the 24 Hours Motos 2021 will be breathtaking. I would like to thank the ACO, the FFM and Eurosport Events for their efforts to offer once again a fantastic show on TV and Digital platforms to the many viewers.”

Sébastien Poirier, President of the French Motorcycling Federation: “It’s obviously heart-breaking to have to stage the 24 Hours Motos once again behind closed doors and deprive the many fans of an event that is a mecca for the biker community. For organisational reasons, the decision had to be taken now by the ACO and it is one that we share. I wish to pay tribute to the work done by the ACO, the promoter Eurosport Events, and the FIM to ensure that the race has not disappeared from the calendar altogether. Like many fans, we shall follow and share our passion for the race on the various TV and digital media outlets.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events: “It was painful to take the closed doors decision together with the ACO, but we took it quickly for the good of the championship and the teams. The ACO was the first circuit to organize a race behind closed doors in 2020 and, together with the ACO, we decided it was better to keep the April date for the 24 Hours Motos so as not to disrupt the rest of the calendar, which will also be held behind closed doors if the Covid-19 situation calls for it.”

