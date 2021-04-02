The 44th edition of the 24 Heures Motos, scheduled to take place on 17 and 18 April, has been cancelled. A later date for the race during the 2021 FIM EWC season is currently being examined.

The opening race of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship will not take place at Le Mans as scheduled on 17 and 18 April. Following discussions with medical staff and in agreement with the Préfecture of Police, the organizer of the 24 Heures Motos Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the French and international motorcycling federations FIM and FFM and Eurosport Events, the championship’s promoter, have decided to cancel the event.

As a result of the health crisis and of hospitals being under considerable strain, hospitals in Le Mans and is environs are not in a position to provide the service required to ensure the safety of riders and teams during the race.

The organizer, sporting federations and promoter are already working to identify a future date for the 24 Heures Motos during the 2021 season. A communication to this effect will be issued over the next ten days.

Pierre Fillon, President, Automobile Club de L’Ouest

“Deciding to cancel the 24 Hours Motos was extremely difficult. Unfortunately, the ongoing pandemic means we cannot uphold our usual organisational standards. My thoughts are with medical workers, who have had a very tough time over the past year or so. We are now doing our utmost to set a new date for the 44th 24 Hours Motos.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events

“Rider safety is a non-negotiable factor and the strain on hospitals both currently and in the coming weeks rules out the holding of the 24H Motos. As of today, we are working with the ACO to find a new date to ensure the organization of the FIM Endurance World Championship at Le Mans. All our efforts are being directed at this objective.”

