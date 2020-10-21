After the confirmation of Jeremy Alcoba around a month ago, here comes the news of Gabriel Rodrigo staying with Gresini’s Moto3 team, a move that gives continuity to a project started in 2019.

With two pole positions and six more front row starts with the team, Rodrigo has proven to be one of the quickest riders in the category during the two year period 2019-2020, and in 2021 the Argentine rider will begin his seventh Moto3 season, the third under the Gresini banner and alongside his crew chief Massimo Capanna.

His experience and speed will once again be at Team Gresini’s service as they will try to be among the protagonists of each racing Sunday, with the quite clear goal of bringing back the title of the quarter-litre class of MotoGP to the Faenza-based squad.

GABRIEL RODRIGO #2

“I’m super happy to announce that I will continue with Gresini Racing and with the same crew for another year. I think this is a very powerful squad, one who helped me grow considerably. Even in a such strange year like this one we have made huge steps forward. I think about 2020 as if it’s our first year together, as in 2019 I haven’t been so lucky, so to continue for another season will mean to deliver my job as good as I could. I’m really charged up and motivated to finish this 2020 in the best possible way and face 2021 with another attitude.”

FAUSTO GRESINI – TEAM MANAGER

“I’m very happy that Gabri will stay with us for another year. We’re absolutely convinced that he has an extremely high potential and we’re determined to finish an important cycle with him in 2021. I think his on-track speed is clear to everyone, but it’s not just that: professionalism and commitment and key aspects that should not be overlooked and I’m sure that these will lead Gabri to the results he deserves. With one year of experience for Jeremy and Gabri in perfect condition, this is a line-up that I like and we can look ahead to 2021 with big ambitions.”

