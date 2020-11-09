Indian Motorcycle Challenge UK dealer network to undertake lockdown inspired custom bike build-off.

Indian Motorcycle have laid down the gauntlet with their UK dealer network to showcase their creative talents in an Indian Scout build off challenge; each dealership is limited to a modest three thousand pound parts and labour budget, with just twelve weeks to complete their ‘Project Scout 3K’ entry.

The Indian Scout range have become firm favourites among global custom bike builders and home customisers, due to the clean lines of their triangulated frames, minimalist yet powerful liquid cooled engines and modular construction. Owners simply undertaking a bolt-off and bolt-on build can create a unique showstopper with modest engineering experience from a huge portfolio of official Indian Motorcycle accessories and aftermarket products.

Project Scout 3K isn’t the first time the UK’s Indian Motorcycle dealerships have showcased their custom skills. Back in 2016 ‘Project Scout’ saw Indian Motorcycle celebrate 115 years of the brand by revealing a jaw dropping ‘Unlimited Budget’ build-off at Motorcycle Live, Cornwall’s Thor Motorcycles took home the spoils with ‘Thug!’ closely followed by runner-up Midwest Moto’s ‘MWM-115’ from Stourport, and Bournemouth’s Moore Speed Racing took third place with their ‘Beach Tracker’ that went on to become a popular aftermarket custom kit for the dealership.

Indian Motorcycle UK Sales Manager, Andrew Simpson commented: Indian Scout Sixty, Scout and Scout Bobber are an ideal entry point to premium American Motorcycle ownership, with a low seat height and neutral handling combined to Scout’s powerful Sixty Degree V-Twin Motor, which delivers mountains of low end torque for a confidence inspiring ride. Our customers tend to invest an average of Three Thousand Pounds upgrading and customising over their ownership period, so we wanted our dealer network to showcase that average customer spend in our Project Scout 3k Challenge. Our dealers are incredibly creative, so I’m looking forward to the resulting builds.”

The Project Scout 3K lockdown custom builds will be revealed to the public from the 31st of January 2021 to coincide with Indian Motorcycle’s 120th Anniversary – if you can’t wait to see what the dealers are up to, follow their progress on Indian Motorcycle’s social media channels, as the builds commence now! – Facebook and Instagram @indianmotorcycleuk

For more information on Indian Motorcycles UK visit indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

