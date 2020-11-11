RHL Activities are pleased to release a provisional calendar for the 2021 season.

27th & 28th March

3rd & 4th April

10th & 11th April

17th & 18th April

1st, 2nd & 3rd May

15th & 16th May

5th & 6th June

26th & 27th June

3rd & 4th July

10th & 11th July

17th & 18th July

21st & 22nd Aug

4th & 5th Sept

18th & 19th Sept

16th & 17th Oct

These are subject to the EMX dates.

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities commented “With the pandemic and the uncertainty for 2021, the calendar is very condensed so we can have a full season of racing for the Official ACU British Motocross Championships. These dates are subject to the release of the EMX. Stay tuned on the RHL Activities, MXGB website and social media channels for all the latest news coming soon.”

http://www.mxgb.co.uk/

