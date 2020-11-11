RHL Activities are pleased to release a provisional calendar for the 2021 season.
27th & 28th March
3rd & 4th April
10th & 11th April
17th & 18th April
1st, 2nd & 3rd May
15th & 16th May
5th & 6th June
26th & 27th June
3rd & 4th July
10th & 11th July
17th & 18th July
21st & 22nd Aug
4th & 5th Sept
18th & 19th Sept
16th & 17th Oct
These are subject to the EMX dates.
Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities commented “With the pandemic and the uncertainty for 2021, the calendar is very condensed so we can have a full season of racing for the Official ACU British Motocross Championships. These dates are subject to the release of the EMX. Stay tuned on the RHL Activities, MXGB website and social media channels for all the latest news coming soon.”
If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter
Podcasts Latest Episodes
Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham