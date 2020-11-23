2021 Rm-z250 And Rm-z450 Available In January

Suzuki’s Arenacross championship-winning RM-Z450 is available in its new 2021 livery from January, along with the MX2 RM-Z250 machine.

On both machines the standout and yellow, synonymous with Suzuki’s off-road activity, is complemented by black radiator shrouds, white number boards, blue-topped seat, and retro-inspired, chunky RM-Z decals.

In 2020 the RM-Z450 picked up its fifth Arenacross championship since 2015, with Charles Le Francois winning for UK-based SR75 World Team Suzuki.

The title-winning RM-Z450 was completely redesigned in 2018 with a whole new chassis, making it the first production motocross machine to adopt Showa’s premium, race-proven balance free shock. It also put out more power than its predecessor with improved tumble flow, new intake cam profile, a 30% larger air filter aperture, new throttle body and injector.

The RM-Z250 benefitted from similar treatment a year later, with a new frame, swingarm, and suspension, plus a heavily revised engine for more power and torque. Both bikes get the Suzuki’s holeshot assist control and traction management systems.

For more information on Suzuk’s off-road range, visit https://bikes.suzuki.co.uk/mx/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham



