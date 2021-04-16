The Circuito Estoril will host the second Round of the 2021 season with WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes taking to the Portuguese venue.

The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are thrilled to announce that the Circuito Estoril will host WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes for the second Round of the 2021 season from the 28th to the 30th of May. The 2021 season will start with a double header for the fifth time in MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship history as the Estoril Round goes back-to-back with the Aragon Round. The Circuito Estoril hosted the 2020 Championship-deciding season finale, with the 2021 event also set to be full of action.

With the 2021 season set to begin in just over a month, the FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization are constantly working with Government Officials and Circuits in order to continue putting everyone’s safety first and to ensure the original scheduled programme for all three classes is accomplished. Any further updates to the 2021 WorldSBK calendar will be communicated accordingly.

