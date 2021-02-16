2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship provisional calendar update

The 2021 Dutch Round will be rescheduled for the end of July.

Following the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and resulting regulations, the FIM, Government Officials, the TT Circuit Assen and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) informs of the postponement of the Dutch Round to the 23rd to the 25th of July.

As local authorities have determined that no major events may be held in Drenthe until the 1st of June 2021, the Dutch Round, initially scheduled from the 23rd to the 25th of April, will now take place at the end of July.

FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization are constantly working with Government Officials and Circuits in order to continue putting the safety of everyone first. Any further updates to the 2021 WorldSBK calendar will be communicated accordingly.

